Project Manager - PLM & Engineering system
2025-12-23
At Axis, we pride ourselves on a broad product portfolio and high-speed development. This creates a critical need for secure, reliable, and intuitive PLM and engineering systems. To meet this challenge, our PLM & Engineering team is seeking an experienced project manager to lead the enhancement and improvement of these vital tools.
Who is your future team?
PLM & Engineering systems team has the responsibility for Systems and Tools needed for Axis HW development, e.g. PLM systems, engineering systems etc. These areas are developing fast and we have high ambition regarding quality and security of our systems and tools. The systems are used both internal and external. Our mission is to continue evolve this area and it is very important and critical for development and production of Axis products.
We are a team where skilled and curious individuals thrive in a constantly evolving environment, finding both challenges and opportunities for growth. By joining us, you will work alongside experienced engineers and product owners who are passionate about delivering quality to our customers and making a real difference for Axis.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced and engaging project manager with a strong ability to deliver in complex environments, where every assignment brings new challenges. The projects can span from root cause analysis through design, verification, and delivery planning. You will drive several activities in parallel, leading smaller project groups of typically 2-5 members, while collaborating closely with multiple functions and being at the very center of the action.
As Project Manager you will drive the development and verification of new features and improvements in all of our tools used by the electronics and mechanical engineers
As project manager in our team, you will also play an important role in developing and improving the way we work, through close collaboration with other parts of Axis. In your daily work, you will interact with engineers, experts, steering group members, and product owners to ensure projects run smoothly and successfully.
To thrive in this role, you need to be communicative, enjoy teamwork, and lead your projects with a positive, straightforward, and open-minded attitude. We act in a complex and dynamic environment where you are expected to create clarity and structure for yourself, your team, and stakeholders.
You probably have a university degree in a technical field and experience in leading technology development. Experience from Windchill and/or ThingWorx will be an asset to the role, as if you have lead SW improvement project.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Are you ready?
Axis offers personal development, challenging tasks and great opportunities to make an impact. We know that diversity in our groups and organizations creates a better working environment and lays the foundation for the creativity that is a prerequisite for our success. If you have any specific concerns, you are welcome to call the recruiting line manager, Anna Larsson 046-272 2599 or product owner, Jessica Harder 046-272 3238.
