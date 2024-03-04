Project Management Assistant
Do you want to fight climate change? Do you have experience in administrative work? Nordex Finland is now looking for a Project Management Assistant to join our team.
The Project Management Assistant is responsible for supporting the Project Management team consisting of Project Managers (PM), Site Managers (SM), Commercial Project Managers (CPM), Logistics Managers (LM), Tender Managers (TM) and others in all aspects of project delivery within the Nordic region. From individual related tasks to general function wide support. This position can be based in either Helsinki or Uppsala.
YOUR TASKS
Managing project management documentation, orders, maintaining databases and producing logs, transmittals and other reports as required
Manage processes and individual project tasks in cooperation with the PM
Assist the PM/SM in data analysis and quality management
Arrange meetings, factory visits, and other events (including meeting documentation)
Support in site set up and maintenance
Support the PM/SM in ensuring compliance with all federal, state and corporate laws, regulations and requirements, including Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)
Assist Project Manager(s) and project team in other administrative tasks (e.g. issuance/revision/expiration history database)
Occasional travel to and support on site
Further administrative tasks related to project management
YOUR PROFILE
Bachelor degree in management, administration, engineering or other equivalent or
2 years of working experience in the administration function
Good Finnish and English skills, both verbally and written. Knowledge of the Swedish language is an advantage
Good computer skills in Microsoft Office
Other platform/management tools are an advantage
Nordex Nordics is a growing community where we value employees above all else. We offer our employees comprehensive occupational health care services as well as a competitive benefits package. Additionally, you get to join an amazing and international group of professionals.
We are looking forward to your CV and cover letter! Please submit the documents in English, as we are an international organization. Please apply by 13.03.2024
We are an equal opportunity employer hence would like to have the opportunity to meet you regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, religion, physical or mental disability. We truly believe diversity enriches us!
For further questions feel free to contact us:
Nadia Koski
Team Lead Project Management AssistantsNKoski@nordex-online.com
Kajsa Karlsson
