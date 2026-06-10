System Verification Engineer / Diagnostics Operation verification Engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-10
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a System Verification Engineer / Diagnostics Operation verification Engineer for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
As a System verification Engineer in Diagnostics team you will be involved in full lifecycle of our diagnostic service-based systems and tools supporting Aftermarket needs. You will play a key role to secure the quality of our technical solutions by executing final user acceptance test as well as making sure development teams work according to high standards of quality . Need secure quality by testing new features, regression testing, automation and a strong release process. You are responsible for the final statement whether a new version of our solution should go to production or not. All work is done in agile teams in iterative collaboration with Product Owners, Business Analysts, Developers and UX specialist. You are going to be part in one of the teams making sure we build our solutions with quality. The Automation Test Platform is also under our responsibility, and we drive the evolution of supporting tools. To succeed in this role, you must be willing to develop your skills within the area, have a can-do attitude and be driving for results.
Key Responsibilities: --------------------------- ○ Verification of Diagnostics operations in vehicle and rig . ○ Work close to the development teams to secure quality is taken care from the moment we conceptualize a solution. ○ Work according to our Test Strategy ensuring development teams work according to it. ○ Execute User Acceptance Test by testing new features or running regression tests, preferably automatically for repetitive scenarios and manually to explore the solution like real end user. ○ Secure documentation is in place and updated regularly, e.g., test cases, test results, backlog items, etc.
Required Qualifications: ------------------------------- ○ Minimum 4–5 years of hands-on experience in Embedded Software verification (preferably within the automotive domain) ○ Experience with aftermarket diagnostics tools and aftermarket technology ○ Advanced knowledge in Test Automation, Playwright and/or Robot Framework is a plus. ○ Intermediate knowledge of the equipment for electronics system testing (CANoe, CANalyzer, etc.) ○ Good understanding of electrical systems architecture ○ Strong background in complete vehicle level ○ Previous experience working in an Agile team setup ○ Proficiency in English – both written and spoken.
Preferred Qualifications: -------------------------------- ○ Exposure to our software processes and aftermarket area ○ Experience with tools and frameworks commonly used in automotive software.
Uppdragsinformation Uppdragslängd: 2026-02-22 to 2027-03-31
Placeringsort: Göteborg
Svar önskas snarast, dock senast 2026-06-14.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7889623-2047269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9958514