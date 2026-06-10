Embedded Software Integration Engineer/Baseline Manager
Professional Galaxy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-10
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Embedded Software Integration Engineer/Baseline Manager for one of our clients.
About the assignment: What you will do as a Baseline Manager
Software baselines and releases
Define, create, maintain and release SW System Baselines for one or several Product Classes, with a known and approved status regarding functionality, quality and legal fulfillment according to an agreed time plan.
Define SW System Baselines according to the SW delivery cadence and special requests.
Prepare the basis for release decisions and documentation in the shape of release notes, verification results, department validation and justification.
Lead the Release Board and ensure proper approval of SW baselines.
Document and communicate SW baseline approval decisions.
Secure DCN approval in accordance with Release Board decisions.
Release SW baselines for usage in verification activities and Production, including C-builds.
Planning, documentation, and quality assurance
Quality assure the documentation of SW baselines and included SW deliveries.
Create and maintain documentation and processes required for SW releases.
Keep track of software releases through test and verification activities and, when approved, include software in packages for complete vehicle.
Perform software breakdowns on project vehicles, verification rigs and verification vehicles.
Ensure that generated software is correct and inform relevant stakeholders, for example Node Owners, when corrections are needed in the SW documentation.
Collaboration, support, and continuous improvement
Review and support external and internal SW campaigns connected to baselines.
Communicate SW baseline and product status to relevant stakeholders.
Support and provide training to SW delivery teams.
Develop and continuously improve ways of working and tools regarding SW deliveries, SW documentation and SW baseline deliveries and approvals.
With whom
You will collaborate with many roles across a large and complex organization.
Your main interfaces will be stakeholders within Production, SMT, CQE, departments, SW delivery teams and Release Board participants.
You will work closely with teams involved in software delivery, verification and release activities across the full product development flow.
You will be part of a smaller Baseline Manager group while also working broadly.
Who we are looking for
You have a B.Sc. degree in engineering with some years of industry experience, or an M.Sc. degree in engineering or equivalent.
You have experience in Volvo PDM logic.
You have expertise in Software Configurator.
You have knowledge of VDA.
You have expertise in SW ProTOM.
You have experience in embedded HW/SW development in the automotive industry.
You have experience in Production and Aftermarket Software handling.
You are structured, quality focused and comfortable handling complex information and documentation.
You are an effective communicator who can build alignment across functions and stakeholders.
You enjoy working in a team, while also being able to drive your work independently when needed.
You are motivated by improving ways of working and bringing clarity to complex delivery flows.
Uppdragsinformation Uppdragslängd: 2026-08-17 to 2027-06-30
Placeringsort: Göteborg
Svar önskas snarast, dock senast 2026-06-13.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7889604-2047262". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9958512