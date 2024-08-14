Project Logistics Coordinator
2024-08-14
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Project Logistics Coordinator you will execute and develop logistics solutions that enable us to get the heavy process equipment needed in place during the establishment of our Gigafactory. You will belong to our Supply Chain team, a pivotal function to the success of NOVO Energy, together we create the next-generation battery value chain!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do In your role as Project Logistics Coordinator, your primary focus will be on executing and coordinating heavy process equipment during the establishment of our Gigafactory. You will also handle the coordination of process equipment into our site, following up of shipments arrivals, warehouse management and deliveries from warehouse to site. The Gigafactory is big; so there will be plenty of opportunities to handle while creating the next generation battery value chain.
Your responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
Execute planning, co-ordination and execution of transport moving into the site with highest focus on QHSSE, budget, and schedule.
Coordinate with various stakeholders across the organization
Coordinate with 3PL, internal stakeholders (Project managers and others), Inventory and transport control
Drive 3rd party warehouse operator management
Create and update instructions
Develop and enhance operational procedures, as well as ad-hoc projects
Work with stakeholders across Northvolt and Volvo organization to find improvements.
Skills & Requirements You share our can "can-do" attitude and are strongly result-driven. You are convinced that working in a diverse, multi-cultural environment does not only drive value, but it is also a source of energy and satisfaction for you. You are well organized with excellent communication skills, focused on delivering the best solutions possible to your stakeholders.
Excellent oral and written communication in English (Swedish preferred).
Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in Logistics/Supply chain or related field.
Skilled and experience in communication management.
Min. 2 years of experience within logistics, preferably from industrial projects setting.
Data driven - proficiency in Microsoft Office, experience in handling databases, TMS/ERPs, and data visualizations.
Ability to work with hands-on tasks and more ability to handle multiable topics.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
