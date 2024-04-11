Project Leader in Real World Evidence and Analytics unit
2024-04-11
Do you have experience with Nordic register data and other health data? Are you looking to apply your epidemiological and/or statistical knowledge in analytical consultancy work? Are you a team player with strong communicative and leadership skills with documented experience of leading register-based research or consultancy projects?
Quantify is growing rapidly and we are now looking for a Project Leader with at least 4 years of relevant experience in register-based research or other quantitative consultancy work to join our Real-world Evidence & Analytics team in Stockholm. Join us in our quest to improve health care for patients all around the world!
The RoleAs Project Leader you will be responsible for leading and coordinating projects using patient-level data or statistics, including writing project proposals, leading teams to develop study protocols and SAPs, submitting regulatory applications, and analyzing and presenting results for clients. Key tasks consist of leading the day-to-day project work, coordinating and delegating tasks, creative problem solving and risk analysis, budget follow-up and ensuring overall client satisfaction through careful planning, clear communication, high quality deliverables, and collaboration within teams.
Examples of day-to-day activities include:
Investigating different sources for health data and its quality
Analysis and study design [and development of study protocols and statistical analysis plans)
Applying for real-world data and communicate with data holders
Analyzing results and preparing and holding presentations internally and externally
Leading client meetings and driving salesrelated activities
Designing and execute multiple projects at any given time using a solutions-oriented mind-set and be available as a discussion partner for methodological questions
Collaboration across our other units specializing in Market Access & Strategy and Evidence Review & Synthesis
Your qualifications
Postgraduate degree (MSc, PhD) in epidemiology, statistics, biostatistics, economics, demographics, data science, engineering, mathematics or another quantitative discipline
At least 4+ years of relevant work experience at a pharmaceutical company, consultancy, university or government office
Extensive experience of applied register-based research or similar quantitative analysis
Experience from working with Nordic health care registers or other large health databases
Experienced in writing statistical analysis plans, study protocols, study reports
Experience of team leadership and responsibilities of project timelines and budgets
Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) in English is mandatory
Hard working, driven and curious
Strong analytical skills combined with an independent, solution oriented "hands-on" mentality
Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team
Well-developed critical skills with attention to detail
Verbal/written skills in a Nordic language is a merit
About Quantify Quantify Research is an expert consultancy in health economics and outcomes research with Nordic roots and values. We create evidence to support the value of pharmaceutical products across many disease areas, through three internal business units: Real-world Evidence & Analytics, Modelling, Access & Strategy and Evidence Review and Synthesis. Quantify is proud to work with medical innovators across the globe to improve patient lives.
We offer a workplace where you can develop your skills and knowledge in a fast-paced, high-impact environment. There are many opportunities for leadership, personal growth, and involvement in exciting initiatives. Through your work, you will play a key role in helping patients access life changing medicines in a variety of disease areas. We have office locations in Stockholm (headquarters) as well as Copenhagen, Oslo and Chandigarh. This is a full-time position, based in Stockholm, with a hybrid workplace model where you can mix in-office and remote work to enjoy more autonomy and a better work-life balance. We are looking to fill this position as soon as possible.
Application Please send in your application quickly as we might fill this position before the end of the application period. Last date to apply is April 30th. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact HR Generalist Fredrika Juhlin by email: fredrika.juhlin@quantifyresearch.com
