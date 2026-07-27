Housekeeping / Rumsstädare Stockholm City Extra
Svensk FastighetsStäd AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svensk FastighetsStäd AB i Stockholm
WE ARE HIRING — STOCKHOLM/CITY
Housekeeping Attendants
Guest Rooms • Public Areas • Shift Work
Join the Opening Team of One of Stockholm's Most Anticipated New Hotels
One of Europe's fastest-growing hotel groups is opening in Stockholm. This is a unique opportunity to be part of the journey from day one and help set the standard for an entirely new hotel in the heart of the city.
We are looking for dedicated and detail-oriented housekeeping professionals who want to help create an exceptional guest experience every day.
Who You Are
You take pride in your work and have a keen eye for detail. You work efficiently, take responsibility, and understand that every detail contributes to the overall guest experience.
Detail-oriented and quality-focused
Able to work independently while being a strong team player
Flexible and solution-oriented
Reliable, punctual, and positive
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment
About the Role
You will work with guest rooms
🛏️ Guest Rooms
Clean and prepare guest rooms to a high standard
Make beds and ensure perfect room presentation
Clean and sanitize bathrooms
Report maintenance issues or irregularities
Ensure every room is ready for the next guest
What We Are Looking For
Previous experience in hotel housekeeping or a similar role is an advantage
Basic Swedish or English language skills
Flexibility to work mornings and weekends
Positions available from 20% to 40% employment, depending on what suits you
Comfortable using smartphones and mobile applications at work
What We Offer
Structured onboarding and training
Regular team meetings
Opportunities for growth within a rapidly expanding hotel group
Performance-based bonus opportunities
The chance to be part of a hotel opening and help shape the culture and ways of working from the start
Recruitment Process
Apply online
Interview
Background check
Join the team
✨ Ready to Be Part of Something New?
Apply today and help open one of Stockholm's most exciting new hotels. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26
e-post
E-post: aleksandra@svenskfastighetsstad.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svensk FastighetsStäd AB
(org.nr 559537-5220) Jobbnummer
10013515