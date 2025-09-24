Project Lead CoE Quality to Swedish Match
2025-09-24
Swedish Match develops, manufactures and sells quality products under market-leading brands in the product segments Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights. Production is located in seven countries with the majority of the Group sales coming from the US and Scandinavia. Since 2022 Swedish Match is wholly owned by PMI, Philip Morris International. With a flexible, innovative and sustainable approach, we work to have the right strategy, people, skills, products and structure in place. All in order to be able to quickly meet changing market conditions.
With a portfolio consisting of both modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products with and without tobacco. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we do, always with our vision in mind: a smoke-free future. Read more about Swedish Match at www.swedishmatch.com.
Are you structured, proactive, and results-oriented, with experience leading complex quality projects? Do you want to play a central role in driving quality improvements across products, processes, and systems in an international manufacturing environment? Then this could be your next step.
About the role
As Project Lead in our Quality CoE (Center of Excellence) team, you will lead complex and strategic projects across manufacturing, quality assurance, engineering, procurement, and product development. You will coordinate cross-functional, multicultural teams to ensure projects deliver on time, within budget, and according to our internal quality standards and regulatory requirements.
Your work will include improving product and process quality, implementing changes, mitigating risks, and ensuring standards are maintained across all sites. You will be a key point of contact for internal and external stakeholders, including suppliers, factory teams, and senior management. The role is based in Gothenburg and includes travel within Sweden and internationally.
Your main responsibilities
• Plan, initiate, and define projects, including scope, objectives, resources, budget, and schedule
• Lead and coordinate project teams across multiple functions and sites
• Drive quality improvement initiatives, including root cause analyses, risk assessments, and CAPA implementation
• Act as the "voice of quality" in cross-functional projects and advise senior management on project decisions
• Monitor progress, report status, escalate risks, and propose solutions
• Ensure thorough documentation, including plans, reports, meeting minutes, and post-project evaluations
• Foster collaboration and alignment across functions, sites, and external suppliers
About you
You are analytical, structured, and confident in managing complex projects across multiple functions and stakeholders. You have experience leading cross-functional and multicultural teams, applying quality tools and methodologies to drive tangible improvements, and communicating effectively at all levels.
We believe you have:
• Degree in Engineering, Science, or relevant technical/industrial discipline; MBA is a plus
• 5-10 years of project management experience, ideally in a multinational environment
• Experience leading quality improvement projects in industrial or manufacturing settings
• Solid understanding of project management standards and quality tools: CI, SPC, Root Cause Analysis, Risk Management, Process Excellence
• Fluent in English; Swedish is meriting
It is considered an advantage if you also have:
• Experience in manufacturing, FMCG, or B2B industries
• Knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance standards
• Prior exposure to global or multi-site projects
• Experience mentoring or coaching project leads or team members
Swedish Match offers
At Swedish Match, you will have the opportunity to be part of a well-established and innovative company with high-quality products and well-known brands. At Swedish Match, we are convinced that a diverse workforce is beneficial to our business. Our continued goal is therefore to be an open and inclusive employer. In this environment, all employees have equal opportunities to reach their full potential regardless of personal characteristics. We all need to contribute together in moving this important work forward.
Additional information
In this recruitment process, Swedish Match is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech. If you have any questions about the position, you are warmly welcome to contact Talent Advisor Nadine Gneiser at nadine.gneiser@mpyascitech.com
or +46731-489899. Please submit your application via www.mpyascitech.com
no later than October 24, 2025. As part of Swedish Match's recruitment process, final candidates will undergo a background check in order to increase our understanding of future colleagues.
