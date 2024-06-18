Project Engineer Scada It/ot
2024-06-18
The HVDC market for large scale offshore wind is booming as an enabler in the energy transitions. In these projects, we have a larger scope of automation systems compared to on shore HVDC. To meet these requirements, we are forming a new and dedicated engineering department with a focus on Automation; overall SCADA and HMI systems, IT/OT infrastructure, cyber security, and telecom systems.
We are looking for people with long experience in industrial or electrical automation systems, both managers, specialists, and engineers to work on tenders and projects together with our external sub-supplier partners.
As a Senior Engineer, you will be technically responsible primarily for network and cyber Security in our SCADA, network and IT/OT solutions defined in tender and execution projects. Our delivery model is to use external partners for the major part meaning your role will be mainly to guide, specify and review our partners' work and ensure it fits into the overall solution.
Your responsibilities
You will be technically responsible for the SCADA, Network and Cyber Security solutions for our deliveries.
Key in this role is collaboration skills working in overall tender and project teams and together with our customers and partners.
Lead the design and technical solutions based on industry best practices, ensure a high level of base solutions and re-use between projects is achieved.
Technical risks and associated mitigative actions is a key part of your work to ensure a final result meeting as per the contractual requirements.
You ensure that specifications and guidelines are developed and used by our partners that make the projects well defined and allow for clear change handling
You are eager to learn and implement experiences from other as well as your work and has a mindset towards continious improvement.
Your background
You have 10+ years of experience working in the field of SCADA, Networking and Cyber Security.
Certification in Cyber Security and involved in designing of cyber secure networks.
Involved in both engineering and commissioning activities in previous roles
You have experience in Hitachi's product portfolio (MicroSCADA, RTU, Substation automation) but it is a merit is if you have worked with competitor products
You are a good communicator as your role has technical interactions with several partners, internal and external.
You have a Bachelor of Engineering, M.Sc. in Electrical engineering, Computer Science or another relevant area
You are proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world. Swedish is a plus but not a necessity.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional Information
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
