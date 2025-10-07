Project Engineer Scada It/ot
2025-10-07
The opportunity
TAS - Automation & Communication Department. We are 15+ team members, sitting in different locations, Handling SCADA, RTU, Communication & Cybersecurity in HVDC Projects.
Experts with various backgrounds, driving the dynamically changing project environment, focused on contractual requirements with customer and planning the work breakdown structure.
We are looking for a person with high interpersonal & Leadership skills, navigating technical solutions with customers and driving suppliers to meet all the requirements within a defined time frame.
"Limiting climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. Developing a greener power grid is inevitable, as it is our social and environmental responsibility. This has led us into the most exciting era in the electrical industry. We've been part of it, and now you have the opportunity to join and make a difference. As a Technical Project Engineer, you will support our organization in identifying and defining the most technically suitable and cost-effective solutions to meet our customers' high expectations. A dynamic market with a highly diverse portfolio will be key to success" - Selvakumar Dhiraviam, Head of Engineering, Testing and Commissioning.
How you'll make an impact
You will be technically responsible for the SCADA, Network and Cyber Security solutions for our deliveries.
Key in this role is collaboration skills working in overall tender and project teams and together with our customers and partners.
Lead the design and technical solutions based on industry best practices, ensure a high level of base solutions and re-use between projects is achieved.
Technical risks and associated mitigative actions is a key part of your work to ensure a final result meeting as per the contractual requirements.
You ensure that specifications and guidelines are developed and used by our partners that make the projects well defined and allow for clear change handling
You are eager to learn and implement experiences from other as well as your work and has a mindset towards continious improvement.
Your background
You have 10+ years of experience working in the field of SCADA, Networking and Cyber Security.
Certification in Cyber Security and involved in designing of cyber secure networks.
Involved in both engineering and commissioning activities in previous roles
You have experience in Hitachi's product portfolio but it is a merit is if you have worked with competitor products
You are a good communicator as your role has technical interactions with several partners, internal and external.
You have a Bachelor of Engineering, M.Sc. in Electrical engineering, Computer Science or another relevant area
You are proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world. Swedish is a plus but not a necessity.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Selvakumar Dhiraviam, selvakumar.dp@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
