Project Controller
Idom Consulting, Engineering, Architecture S.a.u
2026-01-12
Site Schedule Leader managing the Engineering, Procurement and Construction schedule activities from Site, this role will be focused in the integration, management and optimization of the master construction schedule, ensuring the alignment with the project's strategic objectives and seamless integration with engineering and procurement plans.
The Site schedule leader will also coordinate with the supervisors and construction manager, ensuring synchronization of field activities and early mitigation of potential deviations, implementing advance planning and sequencing strategies to maximize operational efficiency, minimizing discipline interferences, and optimizing the allocation of critical resource on-site, establishing and leading the monitoring and control systems for physical progress, ensuring transparency in reporting and data-driven decision making. Så ansöker du
