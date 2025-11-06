Project Controller
Randstad AB / Controllerjobb / Solna Visa alla controllerjobb i Solna
2025-11-06
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are currently seeking a highly motivated Project Controller to join our client, an international company, offering a crucial and challenging role in a dynamic, high-performing environment. The ideal candidate will be available to start the position in the beginning of December.
As a Project Controller, you will act as a business partner to the Project Manager. You will ensure the financial performance for one or more projects by preparing financial analyses, ensuring cost controls, providing recommendations for financial decisions and serving as the main finance representative for assigned projects.
Responsibilities
Ensure compliance with corporate and country standards, regulations and guidelines.
Joint responsibility with the Project Manager in all financial and commercial matters. Actively drive operational and financial performance of assigned projects, drive and seek optimization of project revenues, profitability and cash flow contributing to the financial result.
Support the Project Manager in coordinating and preparing Quarterly Project reviews.
Lead the preparation of "at completion" estimates, cost-to-complete calculations, revenues, and cash flow forecasts with Work Package leaders.
Participate actively in the process of identifying and assessing potential opportunities and risks within the projects.
Manage key financial instruments and processes such as invoicing, currency hedging and risk exposure, bonds and guarantees and address tax-related matters with support from relevant support teams.
Participate and support the bid process execution if requested.
Qualifications
You hold a Bachelor's degree or higher in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration.
You bring a minimum of two years of experience in a similar Project Controlling role, ideally within a relevant industry, along with a background in Project and/or Tender controlling.
You have a strong commercial insight and a deep understanding of the financial implications tied to contractual deliverables.
You have excellent skills in consolidating and interpreting complex financial data, translating it into clear, actionable insights for senior management.
You are a strong advocate for Internal and External governance and compliance, setting a high standard for financial integrity.
You are results-oriented-eager to prioritize actions and achieve targets, with a strong drive to exceed goals and continuously improve business practices.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9592134