Programme Officer
The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation / Administratörsjobb / Uppsala
2025-04-08
Description of the position
The Programme Officer will support development and implementation of the Investing and Partnering with Youth for Peace (IPYP) initiative, as laid out in the Foundation's Strategic Framework and Annual Work Programme for 2025.
IPYP is a multi-stakeholder platform currently housed at the Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation that aims to 1) identify, research and recommend potential options for additional resource mobilisation and partnerships with the private sector to advance youth-led peacebuilding and 2) to mobilise partnerships and coordination around efforts to strengthen the investment and partnership of young peacebuilders.
This role is funded through core funding from the Robert Bosch Stiftung.
More information on IPYP can be found here.
The Programme Officer will serve as a project coordinator on the IPYP project team and support IPYP's capacity to implement work related to the following outcomes:
Advancing fundraising partnerships with the private sector towards the development of a micro-donation fund to support youth-led pecebuilding.
Strengthening knowledge mangement, coordination and partnerships related to investing and partnering with youth.
Responsibilities and tasks
While specific tasks may be adjusted to allow for new opportunities and changing circumstance, the Programme Officer will:
Support efforts to develop, maintain and update project strategies, plans and budgets and to monitor and report on outcomes.
Manage communication with the IPYP Steering Committee around quarterly meetings and on general updates and support in developing Steering Committee meeting agendas and minutes.
Support efforts to build and maintain relationships and partnerships with IPYP members and other actors. This includes multi-lateral organisations, governments, civil society and the private sector.
Support outreach efforts, including fundraising efforts for a) core funding to IPYP and b) research and development funding for IPYP portfolio projects.
Provide support to advance research and analysis, planning, development and implementation across IPYP's portfolio. Current priorities include:
Conduct research and analysis to support the development, outreach and fundraising for IPYP's micro-donation project, with a focus on the Swedish games sector.
Support the development of a new due diligence policy and tool for IPYP.
Support efforts to strengthen the governance of the IPYP Steering Committee and to develop a monitoring, evaluation and learning framework.
Provide logistical and administrative support, including planning and implementing events in support of the IPYP community of practice;
Oversee that the IPYP website is up to date, in coordination with the Foundation's Communications Officer.
Lead efforts, in coordination with the communications team, to develop and disseminate publications, blogs and reports on IPYP and IPYP initatives.
Support occasional ad-hoc tasks as needed in support of the Foundation's overall programmatic work.
Qualifications
Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g. social or political science, international relations, peace and conflict studies), or similar qualifications otherwise acquired.
Minimum of 5 years work experience in relevant fields and tasks such as fundraising, communications, partnership management, multi-stakeholder programmes, project/programme administration and/or coordination.
Demonstrated experience with outreach and fundraising, preferably with the private sector.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Ability to maintain professionalism, creativity, and enthusiasm while working in a fast-paced international environment.
Ability to take initiative and work independently.
Open-mindedness, flexibility, the ability to be a good team player, and an understanding of the work of a value-based organisation.
Willingness and ability to participate in limited international travel.
Merits
Knowledge of the UN's Youth, Peace and Security agenda and/or experience working with young peacebuilders at the global, regional or country level.
Experience with and knowledge of the UN system and other multilateral bodies.
Knowledge of impact investing and/or innovative financing.
Experience coordinating and/or working with multi-stakeholder institutions.
Additional language skills
Reporting and relations
The Programme Officer will report to the Programme Director of the Foundation's Peace and Security Team, under the guidance of the Programme Manager on Peace and Security.
Internal: Supporting staff engaged in programmatic work. Collaboration is primarily within the IPYP team, but the Programme Officer will also engage with other programme teams, the communications team and administrative staff at the Foundation.
External: Collaboration with partners and external consultants as relevant to programmatic work.
Terms of employment
The Programme Officer will be based at the Foundation's office in Uppsala, Sweden, with a minimum presence of 3 days a week at the office (60%).
Time-limited position of 11 months, with the possibility of extension given available funding. IPYP is currently funded through the end of 2025.
The Foundation has a collective agreement through Fremia, for Salaried employees in civil society.
Salary upon agreement.
The candidate must have or arrange for a work permit in Sweden before the employment can be formalised.
This position is contingent upon adequate continued funding for this area of the Foundation's work.
Application procedure:
Please send a cover letter (no more than one page) and your CV to: recruitment@daghammarskjold.se
with the subject heading 'Programme Officer - IPYP'.
For questions, please contact Sarah Smith, Programme Manager, Peace and Security: sarah.smith@daghammarskjold.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-22
E-post: recruitment@daghammarskold.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Programme officer IPYP". Omfattning
The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation
, https://www.daghammarskjold.se/
Övre Slottsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
753 10 UPPSALA
The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation
Programme Manager
Sarah Smith sarah.smith@daghammarskjold.se Jobbnummer
9274048