Program Lead - Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Falköping
, Olofström
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Volvo Cars mobile app revolutionized the industry and every day we make life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by giving them remote access to the car from the comfort of their couch. With the app you can for instance start, heat and prepare the car for your trip by sending your destination to the car, either from your phone, tablet or your watch.
Here in Lindholmen, you will thrive as part of a cross functional agile team and develop a mobile app and supporting systems needed for the entire feature to work.
So, come join us in the forefront of technology and create the next thing that magazines and sites like Engadget and the Verge writes about.
The Volvo Cars mobile app has revolutionized the industry, making life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by providing remote access to their cars from the comfort of their homes. With the app, users can start, heat, and prepare their cars for trips by sending destinations from their phones, tablets, or watches.
At our Lindholmen location, you will thrive as part of a cross-functional agile team, developing the mobile app and the supporting systems needed for the entire feature to work. Join us at the forefront of technology and help create the next big thing that magazines and sites like Engadget and The Verge will rave about.
What you'll do
The Program Lead is responsible for driving strategic initiatives across cross-functional teams, ensuring timely delivery, stakeholder alignment, and adherence to Volvo Cars' engineering frameworks and compliance standards. This role bridges business objectives with operational execution, enabling flow, speed, and quality across the lifecycle of product and process development.
Key Responsibilities:
Program Ownership & Execution
* Lead end-to-end program planning, execution, and delivery across multiple teams and ARTs (Agile Release Trains)
* Define scope, milestones, and deliverables in alignment with business goals and stakeholder expectations
Stakeholder Engagement
* Establish and maintain formal networks across Units, Departments, and Operational Leads
* Anchor improvements and decisions with relevant stakeholders and sponsors
Process & Compliance
* Ensure adherence to Volvo's Information Management Directive and PMTI (Process, Methods, Tools, and Information) standards
* Align program processes with related methods to increase efficiency and compliance
Continuous Improvement
* Drive development of definitions for product deliverables and information model elements
* Identify and implement improvements to enhance program performance and user experience
Training & Deployment Support
* Support deployment activities and training initiatives across global sites
* Ensure local contacts are appointed for cross-site coordination when needed
What you'll bring
You would carry a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Business, or a related field. You should bring a minimum 5-10 years of experience in software development, preferably in automotive or tech industries. You would have strong understanding of Agile methodologies, SAFe, and product lifecycle management as well as experience with tools like JIRA, Confluence, and Volvo's internal systems (e.g., BMS, EF Master List).
You bring strategic thinking and problem-solving along with excellent communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to lead cross-functional teams and manage complex stakeholder landscapes. You will have familiarity with compliance frameworks and data governance.
Performance Indicators
* Delivery against program milestones and KPIs
* Stakeholder satisfaction and engagement
* Compliance adherence and audit readiness
* Efficiency improvements and innovation contributions Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "77652-43668444". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mark H Chan 46728889968 Jobbnummer
9520923