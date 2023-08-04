Program Development Manager - 427143
Alstom Transport AB / Speditörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla speditörsjobb i Västerås
2023-08-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 75,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the
Program Development Manager
in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your Program Development expertise in a new cutting-edge field.
The Train Control & Communication Platform team is part of Alstom internal development and supplier organization for control and communication system products for railway vehicle control. The organization is global with sites in Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, France, and India. The team in Västerås is responsible for computers legacy control and communication products as well as new, input and output products, and human machine interface products. We are now investing in new products with increased performance, cyber security protection and increased functionality.
As Program Development Manager you shall mange the work packages within the Program. You will coordinate high level planning, stakeholders, and resources. You will also lead the Program development activities as well as sprint planning. You will support the Program Manager and the team with agile methodology.
We will look to you for:
Apply process, standards, methods, and tools
Organize the program development process and its continuous improvement
Lead the program development activities
To be the program's interface on technical matters
Management of the program baseline and its configuration items
Support the Program Manager for cost and planning management
Validate material selection and procurement activities together with the Program Manager
Promote the Alstom Code of Ethics and adherence to the highest standards of ethical conduct
Performance measurements
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's Degree in System Engineering or similar
Previous working experience in planning agile product development process
Certified in Agile or Scrum Master is appreciated
Experience in development of embedded software and hardware
Proven experience with Linux for embedded systems
It would be highly appreciated if you have knowledge and or experience of industrial or railway safety standards (IEC61508/EN50128/EN60567/EN50129)
Knowledge about cyber security standards is a plus
Desired competencies: planning, communication, team leadership, teamwork, problem solving, initiative
Fluent in English
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Work with newest train control systems
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alstom Transport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8007248