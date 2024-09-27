Professor in Business Studies
We hereby announce an opening for a fully funded professorship in Business Studies, with a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation, at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) Department of Economics in Uppsala, Sweden. SLU is a world-class university in the fields of biological and environmental sciences, with a vision to play a key role in developing a sustainable life, based on science and education. The university has 3,200 full-time employees, including 570 doctoral students. In addition to research, SLU has national responsibility for environmental monitoring and has 4,200 students at the bachelor and master levels.
Within this framework, the Department of Economics (www.slu.se/en/departments/economics/) serves as an important platform for research and teaching in business studies and economics, as well as for policy analysis within agricultural and food policy. The department includes of four research groups: agricultural and food economics; natural resource and environmental economics; decision-making and management; and entrepreneurship and innovation. Our research interests range from individual/firm level to national and global systems, and research is often conducted in interdisciplinary collaborations with natural sciences colleagues and in cooperation with various industry and societal actors.
The department has two professors in business studies: this announced position with a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation, and another position focusing on decision-making and managerial behavior. Associated with these positions are currently 18 researchers, including six doctoral students, working on both qualitative and quantitative research in the areas of food sector value chains and sustainable development. The research includes studies of social change processes and decision-making, with a particular focus on sustainable development of companies, value chains, and communities. The research is conducted in both Nordic and international contexts, often in collaboration with researchers in economics and rural development.
The Department of Economics has 65 full-time employees and approximately 300 full-time students. The total research budget for 2024 is about 60 million SEK, half of which coming from external research grants. In a recent employee survey, the department's employees gave high marks for overall satisfaction (work environment, vision & goals, organization, and management). Compared to corresponding figures at other Swedish universities, the department's results are on par with the very highest in terms of overall satisfaction.
Read more about our benefits and what it's like to work at SLU: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Subject area
The subject area is business studies with a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation.
Duties
The candidate should within the subject area:
• Develop and lead internationally successful research with an empirical focus on agriculture, food and/or related sustainable use of natural resources.
• Lead, develop and participate in the Department's first, second and third cycle level teaching (bachelor, master and PhD) obligations in business studies, with particular responsibility for the sub-fields of organization theory and marketing, including entrepreneurship and innovation.
• Recruit and supervise doctoral students
• Collaborate with other SLU research teams in multi- and/or interdisciplinary activities at the university
• Develop and maintain national and international networks with other academics, relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large
• Apply for external research funding
• Contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
• Communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large
• Be able to teach in Swedish within four years.
The professor is expected to lead a research group, which may include administrative tasks such as budgeting and personnel management.
Swedish and English are used in parallel at the department and the professor will be able to perform the majority of tasks in English. However, as a Swedish public authority and in accordance with the requirements of the Language Act, the university has Swedish as its main language, and the professor will be expected to use Swedish as a working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning if required.
Eligibility
The applicant must meet the following qualification requirements:
• PhD and appointment to associate professor (docent) or equivalent qualification
• Research expertise in the subject area
• Ability to lead and develop a successful research team
• Ability to successfully compete for external research funding
• Teaching expertise and ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into teaching
• Good knowledge of English.
Assessment criteria
Application deadline:
2024-12-02
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
