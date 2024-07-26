Professional Software Engineer
This is us, your new colleagues
Volvo is driving several exciting transformation projects and initiatives to digitalize our business processes, leverage the value of data, and become a fully data-driven company. We are part of Core Platform Area PLM/PDM Department working to increase efficiency through our current set of digital and IT solutions.
Our existing IT solutions comprises of a mix of varied technologies like Microsoft, Java, and Commercial Off the shelf (COTS) IT solutions and SaaS solutions from CAD and PLM vendors where PTC and Windchill is the PLM backbone. We are now starting up a heavy investment to transform and modernize our overall IT architecture and to further increasing the use of our PLM capabilities to build a modern digital collaboration platform to increase R&D Efficiency.
We are supporting the Volvo Group's Digital ambitions to become a fully agile, data-driven company, and we are building the foundations for the virtual trust, supported by improved use of digital twins, i.e the digital data representing a physical object as well as an improved digital thread, the integrated view of physical products' digital data through its lifecycle.
This is how you can make an impact
Volvo Group - Virtual Configuration Platform has leading and advanced configuration capabilities which helps users to order and consume configured vehicle contexts for different Engineering, Manufacturing and Aftermarket use cases. As a Software Engineer, you will be part of an Agile team in this challenging and exciting journey to create the future IT environment in the PLM landscape.
Responsibilities as a Software Engineer - Virtual Configuration Domain
Develop and maintain the configuration-server environment
Adhere to the coding standards, DevOps methodology & agile WoW in the delivery
Plan program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts; researching and employing established operations
Involve in backlog preparation by confirming objective and requirements within agile teams
Accomplish the delivery /drive if required as per the agreed time plan.
Support the team in addressing/removing the impediments in the delivery.
Involve in both maintenance and new development initiatives
Share experience and knowledge regarding customizations and configurations.
Supporting department and organization mission as needed.
Wanted profile
You have an ability to work under challenging and changing conditions. As a person you are structured, innovative and have a strong technical focus in combination with a very strong customer-oriented attitude. With the job comes a lot of freedom with responsibility that requires you to plan your daily work yourself. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and you like taking responsibility. You have the passion to learn and explore new things. You are skilled in networking and building good relationships with your stakeholders. You should have the ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Who are you?
You have experience and an understanding of PLM, CAD and 3D visualization and understand the possibilities with collaboration with virtual product data in a PLM tool, preferably PTC Creo and Windchill.
Must have experience in JAVA, PTC API Jlink, SQL queries, REST architecture and integration services
Good understanding of Maven, Git and Github, Windows, Linux/Unix, PowerShell scripting.
Experience in working with micro service architecture, Docker and Cloud is beneficial.
Working in SDLC methodology and experience in agile WoW, DevOps methodology, handling technical documentations (Requirements, functional, use cases).
Ability to translate and balance functional and non-functional business requirements into sustainable and cost-efficient solution design.
You have good communication & presentation skills.
University Degree in Engineering or similar IT graduation
Are we the perfect match?
We can offer you:
An attractive working environment where you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in a global environment
An opportunity to be part of the digitalization journey for the Volvo group.
To work with exciting techniques and development practices in a complex technical environment
To grow your competence both within IT as well as the automotive domain
For further information please contact:
Sjöholm Nathalie, nathalie.sjoholm@volvo.com
, Hiring Manager
Gursahani Deepak, deepak.gursahani@volvo.com
, Head of PLM+ Configuration Aftermarket
Vive Sam, vive.sam@volvo.com
, People & Culture Partner
