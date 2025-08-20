Production System Engineer
2025-08-20
The Role
In this role, you will develop, maintain, and optimize local tools to reduce manual work, minimize operational errors, and support scalable processes, while redesigning systems to enhance user experience and tool robustness. You will handle complex escalated inquiries, review team outputs for quality, and ensure systems align with organizational standards. The role involves communicating with users to resolve issues, implementing quality assurance processes, conducting audits, and providing feedback for continuous improvement. Additionally, you will create reports and dashboards to visualize KPIs, supporting operational efficiency and shop floor productivity.
What you'll do
Tech Support
Meet all system KPIs, including hardware, inventory control, warehouse tech, and data/system configurations.
Provide 3rd-level troubleshooting, define escalation and incident management processes, and support team data needs.
Process Improvement
Analyze data from multiple sources to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for data-driven decisions.
Define and optimize process requirements for warehouse systems, implementing improvements and collaborating cross-functionally.
Maintenance
Ensure minimal system downtime with adherence to preventive and corrective maintenance procedures.
Create checklists, manage hardware controls, and coordinate procurement to maintain operational continuity.
Project Support
Coach and support team members in resolving data and system-related issues effectively.
Contribute to OpeX, FSQA, business expansion, and special fulfillment projects, driving operational improvements.
You have
Advanced hardware and software troubleshooting across warehouse and operational systems.
Strong data analysis skills, interpreting trends to support business decisions and process improvements.
Experience defining and implementing escalation, incident management, and preventive maintenance processes.
Ability to create tools, automate workflows, and optimize operational efficiency.
Proven track record supporting cross-functional projects, OpeX/FSQA initiatives, and business expansion efforts.
Excellent coaching, problem-solving, and communication skills for technical and non-technical audiences.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-19
