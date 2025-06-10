Production Manager to Alimak, Skellefteå Sweden
Join our world-leading company and lead our journey toward World Class Manufacturing in Skellefteå. We are more than a manufacturer - we are building a culture where safety, quality, delivery, and efficiency and are powered by people development, collaboration, and commitment
To help us realize this ambition, we're now looking for a visionary Production Manager who wants to lead change, inspire people, and elevate performance across all levels of the organization.
Job Summary
As Production Manager, you are responsible for leading production and ensuring that set targets are reached in a safe, efficient and sustainable manner. The role includes managerial responsibility for a management team consisting of supervisors, planning-, quality, maintenance- and production engineering managers as well as overall personnel responsibility for approximately 200 employees. You are part of the Site leadership team and report directly to the Managing Director.
Key responsibilities include:
• Lead and develop high-performing teams, fostering a culture of ownership, accountability, and continuous learning
• Ensure world-class performance in Safety, Quality, Delivery, and Cost (SQDC)
• Lead the development of World Class Manufacturing systems and culture in line with our long-term vision
• Drive lean thinking, 5S, and data-driven continuous improvements in every aspect of production.
Requirements and Experience
You are a strategic and hands-on leader who connects vision to execution. With a structured and collaborative approach, you drive results, develop people, and lead continuous improvement in line with our values: Be Inclusive, Take Ownership, Act Fast & Challenge the Limits.
Required
• MSc in Production, Industrial Management, Supply Chain or equivalent. Relevant experience may substitute for formal education
• Minimum 5 years of experience in production or operations management, ideally within a large-scale industrial or manufacturing environment (150+ employees).
• Proven track record of delivering results in safety, quality, delivery, and cost (SQDC).
• Proven ability to lead and develop high-performing teams, foster collaboration, and drive results
• Strong knowledge of Lean Manufacturing principles and continuous improvement tools.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills - able to lead through influence and clarity.
Merits
• Experience with high-mix/low-volume or automated production
• Familiarity with MES/ERP/BI systems
• Swedish language skills (or willingness to learn)
• Certifications such as Six Sigma Green/Black Belt or equivalent Preferred Qualifications.
About the company
Alimak Group is a global provider of vertical access and height safety solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Operating in 120+ countries, it develops, manufactures, sells, and services solutions that enhance safety, productivity, and cost efficiency.
Its brands - Alimak, Scanclimber, Tractel, CoxGomyl, Manntech, and Avanti - are known for safety, quality, and durability. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, hoists, platforms, and building maintenance units, along with protective equipment, lifting solutions, and a global after-sales business.
Founded in Sweden, Skellefteå in 1948, Alimak Group is headquartered in Stockholm, with 26 production sites in 15 countries and around 3,000 employees.
WHY JOIN ALIMAK GROUP?
• Work for a global industry-leading brand of vertical access solutions.
• Join a organization that combines the agility of a mid-sized company with the impact of a global leader.
• Be part of a company with strong growth ambitions and a clear strategy for the future where your input can have a real impact.
• Opportunity to shape and influence the future of our operations within our construction and industrial division.
Contact information
APPLICATION
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Wikan Personal but you will be employed directly by us at Alimak.
If you have any questions, please contact the recruiting manager Ola Adamsson for more information by phone +46910-872 11.
Union representative
Unionen; Andre Fageryd +46910-870 44. Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mattias Andersson +46910-872 26.
The recruitment work is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline, therefore, do not hesitate to submit your application today!
The deadline for applications is 2025-06-26. Please note that we do not accept application documents via email.
READY TO REACH NEW HEIGHTS?
If you're passionate about operational excellence and want to be part of a journey that's bigger than yourself - this is your moment.
