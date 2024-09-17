Production manager
2024-09-17
Do you want to make a difference in a dynamic organization where you get to build relationships with people from all over the world? Are you an experienced leader who can adapt your style and leadership to different situations and people? Are you also a person with an analytic mind and experience in manufacturing? If yes, then this might be an opportunity just for you!
Essity - a leading global hygiene and health company and the home of brands like Libero, TENA, Libresse, Tork, Sorbact and JOBST is offering an exciting and challenging opportunity for you who want to contribute with your expertise, energy, and creativity. We are looking for a new colleague to join as a Production manager in our factory in Mölnlycke.
Mölnlycke Plant is producing special airlaid material, and the product range covers wash gloves, soft wipes, cell cloth (Cellduk) and Libero Dry Wipes. The brands are TENA, Tork and Libero. We are a small organization (around 42 employees) with high continuous improvement mindset. We have 5 converting lines and one machine that produce unique Airlaid material.
Our culture is focused on collaboration, innovation, well-being and care, development, and commitment. We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
About the role
As Production Manager, you will provide leadership and direction, drive production performance, and build and develop organizational capability across the unit involving all stakeholders. Furthermore, you will drive and deliver a continuous improvement culture and the desired competitive business results. You will lead a team of 28 operators working in three shifts over a 24-hour cycle.
You will report to the Mölnlycke Site Manager and be part of the Factory Management Team. This role is a permanent position without a probation period.
Main accountabilities and responsibilities:
Responsible for safety rules at Essity and ensuring your employees follow these rules.
Ensure volume is secured by collaborating with logistics and correctly inputting data in the Sales and Operations Planning file.
Responsible for work instructions, routines, and quality.
Act as a role model regarding policies, rules, and Essity's way of securing world-class production quality.
Analyze results from weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual production reports.
Who You Are
To be successful in this position, you need to have a holistic perspective and be results-driven. We place great value on your ability to collaborate and communicate with your team members, as you are an active listener who can foster strong relationships. Flexibility and structure are important for this position, as you will handle multiple tasks simultaneously. You have strong analytical and decision-making skills, and you are capable of driving effective results to achieve business objectives. Additionally, you are a driven and inspiring person who has the talent to share new solutions in a way that many can understand and follow.
You have:
University degree in Engineering or extensive experience working in production.
More than five years of leadership experience.
Minimum of three years of working experience in a similar role.
Very good understanding of technology and experience in manufacturing.
Very good knowledge of Microsoft Office.
Fluency in Swedish and English - both oral and written.
Application
Interested? Please send your application in English. If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, apply today! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail.
Please use the link to apply via our career site. As we will be making ongoing selections, interviews might start before the application deadline. We will conduct alcohol and drug-test before a contract can be signed.
Union representatives:
Susanna Hammarroth, Unionen +46 738 22 0968
Lisa Palmqvist, Sveriges Ingenjörer: +46 703 86 1437
What We Can Offer You
Our purpose, Breaking Barriers to Well-being, provides meaning to everything we do. Working at Essity means a chance to improve well-being for people and opportunities to drive positive change for the society and the environment. As an employee at Essity, you will belong to an organization where you feel valued and supported to grow and challenged to generate business results in a collaborative and open atmosphere. Innovate for Good | Excel Together | Be You with Us Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Fabriksvägen 1
435 35 MÖLNLYCKE
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Mölnlycke)
Maria Angelopoulou maria.angelopoulou@essity.com
8905611