Production Manager
2024-03-18
What you will do
Altris has an exciting job offer for a Production Manager leading the effort of scaling our production of cell development and being the link that takes the production of cell from small scale to pilot scale and further towards full industrial scale. Altris is a battery scale-up company with our own patented sodium-ion battery technology. We are targeting becoming western world leader in sodium-ion battery development.
As a Production Manager at Altris you will be a part of the Production and responsible for overseeing the manufacturing process within the company. Your primary goal is to ensure that production runs smoothly and efficiency while meeting quality standards and deadlines.
You will be responsible for creating production schedules and timelines, coordinating resources such as manpower, equipment, and materials to meet production goals. As leader of the unit, you will have the opportunity to build a competent and dependable team, capable to scale Altris operations in Sweden and beyond. You will oversee setting up and executing the long-term goals reporting to the management.
You will be working intimately with almost all teams, design, procurement, finance, construction, logistics, legal and process.
In general, you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative, and challenging cross functional projects.
Your responsibilities:
• Directing and managing production staff, including hiring, training and evaluating employees to ensure they are capable of performing their roles effectively.
• Production management within the given QCD frame, reporting, planning and execution, making sure the CEO, the Board and collaboration parties get an adequate picture of the project status and that the program targets and KPIs are being followed.
• Identifying and resolving issues that arise during the production process, such as equipment malfunctions, supply shortages, or personnel issues, to minimize disruptions and maintain productivity.
Skills & Requirements:
The person we are looking for is a person with a proven track record of running process development projects and programs. A shaper and implementer with strong leadership skills.
• Minimum Master 's degree in chemistry, material science, chemical engineering, material engineering, industrial engineering, or equivalent experience.
• 7+ years' experience in a manufacturing environment (chemical, food, paper & pulp, power generation plants), with experience in processes with both solution/precipitation as well as powder and solid handling.
• Proven program and/or project leadership.
• Very good English skills, both in writing and verbal.
• Flexibility and understanding of the complexity in working with processes from lab-scale to industrial-scale (R&D to Pilot to Gigafactory scale).
