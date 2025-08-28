Production Engineer to Epishine
Are you a hands-on engineer, experienced in operating complex machines and implement new production techniques? Are you motivated by the idea of being a key player in scaling up a unique and highly technical manufacturing process? Apply today to the role as Production Engineer at Epishine and join us on our exciting journey!
About Epishine Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past. At Epishine, we foster a culture of collaboration, creativity and innovation where we encourage our employees to challenge the status quo and drive innovation. Our company is now growing and we are looking for more driven talents who want to grow and develop together with us! Go to www.epishine.com
to read more about Epishine and our vision.
The mission As a Production Engineer at Epishine, you will be part of our Production Engineering team where your mission will be to drive continuous improvements in production capacity and quality in our unique, roll-to-roll-based process. By working hands-on with our machines and actively participating in the production process, you will create a thorough understanding of the challenges we face. This will support you with implementing effective, user-friendly solutions which will be key in the scaling of our capacity. With your contribution, we will be able to scale our production further and get closer to our vision of contributing to a world where energy is not a problem.
During the first year, you will focus on learning our production process, operating our machines as well as sensors and vision systems for in line quality control. You will also write SOPs and work with quality assurance. You will become well-versed in all parts of our production process to train new operators and engineers.
Later on, additional tasks include driving implementation of manufacturing process optimizationsand simplifications, and bridge process improvements from our development organisation to our production organisation, highlighting end-user experience. You will also work with mechanical engineering to add new units or add-ons to the production machines, regularly maintain our machines and analyze operations to understand sources of deviations and implement necessary solutions
Whilst you will be collaborating closely with your colleagues in our Production Engineering team, you will also work tightly with our R&D team and Operations team. Depending on your experience and interest, there is also potential to take on a more team leading role within the team. You will initially report to our CTO, and be based in our headquarters in Tornby, Linköping where we have both our office and production site. Currently, we work office hours (Monday-Friday), but as we grow and our production needs increase, shift work might be required.
Who are we looking for? We are looking for an experienced Production Engineer with an interest in working hands-on with operating a high-tech production process, and developing skills in a quickly growing scale-up. We believe that you have a relevant technical engineering education combined with several years experience of working in a similar role. You have extensive hands-on experience of implementing new technical solutions in a manufacturing process, ensuring high capacity and quality as well as user friendliness. It is a strong plus if you have experience of working with roll-to-roll production processing machines, especially in a scale-up environment. Additionally, it is beneficial if you have experience in designing and developing industrial equipment and automation systems. It is also a plus if you have experience of working with PLC and CAD.
As a person, you are a smooth communicator with a good understanding of how to take complex, technical solutions and make them suitable for the end user of the process. You enjoy working with people, and you might even have experience of working as a team lead, where your ability to drive projects to the finish line has had a positive, measurable impact on manufacturing processes. You take responsibility for driving your own work forward to achieve results, and with your problem-solving approach, you get to the root of technical challenges to create long-term, sustainable solutions. Since we are a scale-up company where things happen quickly, you need to be flexible and able to quickly change your perspective. You have a humble attitude and are happy to seek help from your colleagues when you need to discuss solutions and measures. Last but not least, you are a reliable "doer" with a positive attitude!
As our teams consist of employees from different parts of the world, you must be comfortable communicating both verbally and in writing in English.
What do we offer? At Epishine, we offer the chance to be part of an exciting journey and the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable planet. As a quickly growing scale-up, there will be opportunities for development, and you will have brilliant colleagues to collaborate with and learn from. Additionally, we offer a secure employment with pension and insurance benefits, yearly wellness allowance and a friendly company culture where collaboration, innovation and sustainability are at our core.
Application procedure Does this role sound exciting? Send in your application straight away as we are going through applications continuously.
Please note that we require the final candidates in this process to visit our facilities. We also use personality- and logic tests as part of our recruitment process to ensure an objective evaluation of candidates.
For any inquiries regarding this recruitment process, please reach out to our HR and recruitment partner, Emma Bjurling (emma.bjurling@epishine.se
