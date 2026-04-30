Production Engineer to Epishine
Epishine AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-04-30
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epishine AB i Linköping
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a hands-on engineer who thrives in a production environment-working closely with machines, processes, and operators to keep things running smoothly? Do you enjoy a mix of daily operations, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement? Join Epishine as a Production Engineer and play a key role in maintaining and scaling our unique, high-tech manufacturing process.
About Epishine Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past. At Epishine, we foster a culture of collaboration, creativity and innovation where we encourage our employees to challenge the status quo and drive innovation. Our company is now growing and we are looking for more driven talents who want to grow and develop together with us! Go to www.epishine.com
to read more about Epishine and our vision.
The mission As a Production Engineer at Epishine, you will be part of our Production Engineering team, working at the core of our manufacturing operations. Your role will combine hands-on production work, machine maintenance, and operator support with continuous improvement of our unique roll-to-roll process.
You will spend a significant part of your time close to the production line - operating equipment, troubleshooting issues, and ensuring stable and efficient day-to-day performance. By being actively involved in the process, you will build a deep understanding of our production challenges, enabling you to identify and implement practical, user-friendly improvements that strengthen both quality and capacity over time.
Through your work, you will play an important role in maintaining reliable operations while contributing to the gradual scaling of our production and moving us closer to our vision of making energy a non-issue.
Some of your tasks include:
Operate, monitor, and maintain production equipment to ensure stable and efficient performance
Support and collaborate closely with operators in daily production activities and problem-solving
Identify, analyze, and resolve process deviations and equipment issues
Drive and implement practical improvements in production processes, with a focus on usability and reliability
Bridge improvements from development into production, ensuring they work effectively in daily operations
Contribute with mechanical modifications, add-ons, and upgrades to production equipment
Review and improve standard operating procedures
Build broad process knowledge and train new operators and production engineers
Depending on your experience and interests, there is an opportunity to take on a more team-leading role over time. You will collaborate closely with colleagues in Production Engineering, as well as with our R&D and Operations teams. You will initially report to our CTO and be based in our brand-new facilities in Tornby, Linköping.
Who are we looking for? We are looking for an experienced Production Engineer who enjoys working close to production-supporting daily operations, working hands-on with equipment, and improving processes in practice. You are comfortable being on the shop floor, collaborating with operators, and helping keep production running smoothly. You likely have a relevant technical education and several years experience in a similar, technical role. You are used to troubleshooting, maintaining equipment, and implementing practical improvements that make a difference in day-to-day operations. Experience with roll-to-roll or similar continuous processes is a strong plus. Familiarity with mechanical modifications, automation, PLCs, or CAD is beneficial.
As a person, you are a smooth communicator with a good understanding of how to take complex, technical solutions and make them suitable for the end user of the process (in our case, operators). You enjoy working with people, and you might even have experience of working as a team lead, where your ability to drive projects to the finish line has had a positive, measurable impact on manufacturing processes. You take responsibility for driving your own work forward to achieve results, and with your problem-solving approach, you get to the root of technical challenges to create long-term, sustainable solutions. Since we are a scale-up company where things happen quickly, you need to be flexible and able to quickly change your perspective. You have a humble attitude and are happy to seek help from your colleagues when you need to discuss solutions and measures. Last but not least, you are a reliable "doer" with a positive attitude!
As our teams consist of employees from different parts of the world, you should be comfortable communicating both verbally and in writing in English.
What do we offer? At Epishine, we offer the chance to be part of an exciting journey and the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable planet. As a quickly growing scale-up, there will be opportunities for development, and you will have brilliant colleagues to collaborate with and learn from. Additionally, we offer a secure employment with pension and insurance benefits, yearly wellness allowance and a friendly company culture where collaboration, innovation and sustainability are at our core.
Application procedure Does this role sound exciting? Then apply today! Applications are open until the 31st of May but selections might be carried out before that so apply today if you are interested.
Please note that we require the final candidates in this process to visit our facilities. We also use personality- and logic tests as part of our recruitment process to ensure an objective evaluation of candidates. As the role involves some work with thermoplastics, we require candidates to conduct a digital course as well as regular medical check-ups through our occupational health care provider. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7663274-1976106". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epishine AB
(org.nr 559070-0422), https://careers.epishine.com
Attorpsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
582 73 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Epishine Jobbnummer
9885816