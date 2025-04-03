Production Engineer - Cell Assembly
2025-04-03
Some of the things youll do
As a Production Engineer in our cell development department, you will play a crucial role in planning, overseeing, and executing the manufacturing processes for battery cell production. You'll work closely with our production technicians, providing training and guidance to ensure efficient, precise execution of assembly and production processes. In this role, you will ensure that the final products meet strict quality and specification standards, directly contributing to our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable battery solutions.
We are currently seeking one skilled and motivated Production Engineer to join our team, with one position available in Cell Assembly.
If you are passionate about engineering and production optimization and are excited to be part of a dynamic, growing team, we invite you to apply! Join us in driving innovation and efficiency across our production processes.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Oversee and optimize production processes in your designated area.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues to ensure continuous production flow.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve production efficiency and product quality.
Ensure compliance with safety, quality, and regulatory standards.
Develop and implement process improvements to meet production targets.
What Were looking for
A degree in a relevant field (e.g., Engineering, Manufacturing, or related discipline).
4+ years of experience in a similar production engineering role.
Strong technical knowledge and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Experience in the battery or energy storage industry is required.
This position requires on-site presence Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you.
