Production Delivery Leader | Älmhult | Experis

2025-07-25
Experis is a leading consulting firm in IT/Tech in Sweden and part of the global conglomerate ManpowerGroup. As a consultant at Experis, you get the opportunity to advance rapidly. We help you take the next career step in IT based on your unique talents. Together with your consultant manager, you will devise a plan that aligns with your career goals. With us, you have a secure employment and can look forward to exciting tasks and a network of friendly and competent colleagues.
Job description
You will be responsible for leading the production planning of the 3d coordinators, the process steps and delivery of the production brief. You will be clarifying the process, ways of working, roles and responsibilities for everyone involved, as well as constantly striving for new more efficient ways of working. As the Production Delivery Leader, you will be responsible for time-management, budget and quality of the production. You will collaborate with other PDL:s within the customers organization and also work closely with 3d coordinators to ensure that their work meets the projects schedule.
The assignment is based in Älmhult and since you will collaborate with other internal stakeholders it's mandatory to at least be onsite 2-3 days on a weekly basis.
Your background
We are seeking candidates with a proven track record of effectively managing and streamlining production flows and processes to enhance efficiency. Senior-level expertise in strategizing and implementing production plans to drive down costs and boost capacity is essential. Additionally, experience in leveraging modern production methods, particularly in the realms of 3D and image-based processes, is highly valued.
More specific requirements:
* You have at least 3 years of professional experience working and leading image, film or 3D production in high volume or lean processes.
* High level of knowledge and passion regarding modern production technics; graphical-, 3D, Real time, Automation.
* Experience with Censhare.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Questions?
A warm welcome with your application by registering your CV via the link on the right. Selection takes place continuously, so a tip is to send in your application already today. If you have questions about the assignment or about the role as a consultant, you are welcome to email Vilma Andersson at vilma.andersson@se.experis.com
