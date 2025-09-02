Production Assistant
2025-09-02
Important: This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
Our customer is a fast-paced food production company specializing in meatballs, hamburgers, and other meat products. They are looking for motivated kitchen help and dishwasher staff to join their team in Kista/Akalla. If you enjoy physical work in a dynamic environment and want a stable full-time position, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
Location:
Kista/Akalla, Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Production Assistant
Your responsibilities:
• Assist in everyday production tasks: mincing meat, preparing meatball mixes, frying burgers, and cooking meatballs;
- Clean production machines, kitchen, and work areas;
- Pack products according to standards;
- Maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout the kitchen and production areas.
Requirements:
• No Swedish required;
• eligible for Nystartsjobb through arbetsförmedlingen;
• upper-intermediate English proficiency (able to handle most job-related communication independently);
• hardworking with a positive attitude;
• kitchen experience is a plus, but not mandatory;
• clean, organized, and knowledgeable about kitchen hygiene and cleaning procedures.
Your Profile:
• Motivated to work hard and be productive;
• Independent and proactive - able to identify tasks that need doing without constant supervision.
What the employer offers:
• Full-time permanent employment;
• working hours: Monday to Friday, 07:00-15:00;
• work clothes and uniform provided.
Important:
This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14
