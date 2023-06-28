production and product engineer
2023-06-28
Are you a skilled and dynamic chemical engineer with expertise in organic and printed electronics? Are you passionate about product development, material science, and product development activities? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
n-ink is a leading innovator in the field of organic electronics, specializing in the fabrication of n-type polymers for energy storage and energy harvesting applications. We are seeking a talented Production and Product Engineer to join our team and contribute to our cutting-edge products.
Responsibilities:
• Fabricate and characterize n-type polymers for use in organic and printed electronics.
• Conduct upscale activities and optimize synthesis protocols
• Develop and optimize ink formulations for solution deposition techniques.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure efficient production processes.
• Conduct rigorous testing and analysis of materials to ensure quality and performance.
• Drive product development initiatives
• Contribute to development activities to support future product enhancements.
Requirements:
• Master's degree in Chemical Engineering or a related field.
• Proven experience in organic and printed electronics, ink formulation, and characterization.
• Strong background in product development, material science, and R&D activities.
• Entrepreneurial mindset with start-up experience is highly desirable.
• Proficient in laboratory techniques and equipment operation.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively in a team environment.
• Strong communication and presentation skills.
Why Join n-ink:
• Opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in the field of organic electronics as a chemical engineer.
• Collaborative and innovative work environment.
• Chance to contribute to the development of groundbreaking technologies.
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• Potential for career growth and advancement.
• Exposure to diverse industries and applications.
If you are a motivated and creative engineer with a passion for product development, upscaling and a desire to make an impact in the field of organic electronics, we want to hear from you! Join our team at n-ink and be part of an exciting journey towards revolutionizing the world of organic and printed electronics.
To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you are interested in this position. We look forward to reviewing your application!
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further evaluation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13
