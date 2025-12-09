Product, System & PLM Engineer
2025-12-09
The world leader in engineering services, we bring together a global team of engineers, scientists, and architects to help the world's most innovative companies unleash their potential. From autonomous cars to life-saving robots, our digital and software technology experts think outside the box as they provide unique R&D and engineering services across all industries. Join us for a career full of opportunities. Where you can make a difference. Where no two days are the same.
Your role
We are looking for a Function Developer to work within Vehicle Dynamics towards our clients in Gothenburg. As a Function Developer you will be involved in all phases of development and maintenance of our interesting, and highly complex end user functions connected to suspension control. You will be a part of a team that innovate new features, implement them and verify them on unit level and complete vehicle level.
In this role you will play a key role in:
• Requirement specification & logic design breakdown
• Implementation of new features & software updates (C-code and Matlab/Simulink)
• At the truck; tuning of functionality, troubleshooting and hands on testing of features and functionality
• You will also be a part advanced engineering projects where we test new technology concepts within our area
• Supporting functional safety work
Your profile
• M.Sc. degree in Mechatronics, Control engineering, Computer Science, Electronics or similar
• Minimum 3+ years' work experience
• Good knowledge in Mechatronics, Mechanical engineering, Control engineering
• Familiar with tools such as CANalyzer, Simulink, Matlab as well as rapid prototyping and systems development principles
• Tools used, GIT, Vector DaVinci, CANoe & CANalyzer, SystemWeaver(SE-TOOL) Knowledge in Volvo Tools, architecture, ISO26262 and C-driving license are beneficial
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
• We recognize the significance of flexible work arrangements to provide support. Be it remote work, or flexible work hours, you will get an environment to maintain healthy work life balance.
• At the heart of our mission is your career growth. Our array of career growth programs and diverse professions are crafted to support you in exploring a world of opportunities.
• We support your personal development and offer an education library with more than 250 000 (!) courses and educations and certifications.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of EUR22.1 billion.
