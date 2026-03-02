Product Specialist - Mach
The Opportunity
At Hitachi Energy, our purpose is to advance a sustainable energy future for all. We deliver solutions that power homes, industries, and critical infrastructure worldwide - enabling the transition to a carbon-neutral future. Join a team that values diversity, collaboration, and innovation.
The MACH (Modular Advanced Control for HVDC and SVC) platform is our state-of-the-art control and protection system used in HVDC, STATCOM, and other power-electronic solutions. MACH enables the reliable, flexible, and modern energy systems that the future demands.
We are now seeking a MACH Product Specialist to join our MACH Product Management team, with a dedicated focus on product management activities related to Valve Control and Valve Electronics. This is a unique opportunity to influence a world-leading platform shaping the future of global power grids.
How You Will Make an Impact
Gather, define, and communicate market requirements for your product area
Ensure alignment with market needs, regulations, and internal stakeholders
Manage the product portfolio, including strategy, roadmaps, and life-cycle activities
Drive continuous portfolio optimization and propose new product initiatives
Govern product change requests and evaluate impacts
Provide product-area input to the long-term MACH portfolio strategy
Align development priorities across the MACH Product Management team and design organizations
Participate in project steering groups and support ongoing R&D projects
Your Background
Required Skills and Experience
Degree in engineering (e.g., electrical/electronics, physics engineering, mechanics)
Minimum 5 years' experience in product development of embedded electronics
Experience in project management and cross-functional collaboration
Proven experience working in international, geographically distributed teams
Strong communication skills; fluency in English required, Swedish is an advantage
Ability to influence and negotiate with stakeholders at different levels
Comfortable interacting with customers, with technical or commercial experience
Able to thrive in a dynamic environment and structure your own work effectively
Meritorious Skills
MBA or equivalent business education
Background in power transmission or distribution
Experience in control & protection systems
What We Offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Excellent career opportunities within Hitachi Energy-both in Sweden and globally
A mentor during your onboarding
Trainings and development opportunities
A diverse workplace with colleagues from more than 70 nationalities
Supplementary parental leave compensation
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More About Us
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so please don't wait to apply.
If this role excites you, but you don't meet all requirements-apply anyway! We value potential and learning ability
Recruiting Manager Bhagwat Gahane, bhagwat.gahane@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Bhagwat Gahane, bhagwat.gahane@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Västerås Jobbnummer
9770162