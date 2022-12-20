Product Quality Leader
Product Quality Leader - Electronics and Vehicle Connectivity
Do you feel energized and motivated with the opportunity to help customers to be more successful and to improve the quality of products and services? If that is something for you, we are currently looking for a Product Quality Leader (PQL) to join our Quality & Customer Satisfaction team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About The Role
This is a central role in our quality strategy. You will be working together with another five PQLs, taking care of Electronics and Vehicle Connectivity and you will execute most of your the work within the issue detection and pre-study areas.
We use different sources of data (i.e.: telematics, warranty, market reports, Technical Support, our dealer net, our brands, etc.) to identify quality issues and prioritize them according to their impact to our customers and our business. After that, we prepare pre investigations containing technical details about the failure modes and their business impact. Next step is then to support the Product Owners in securing that appropriate corrective actions are taken.
Our typical goals are to identify important quality issues and protect customers as fast as possible. Hopefully we can find and mitigate those even before they become evident to the customers.
As a PQL you will also ensure communication on product quality and customer satisfaction within Volvo GTT and to our stakeholders.
This is you
As we use many different sources of data, you are a structured individual with passion for data analytics and data storytelling. You know how to bring facts from data and you can take decisions based on them.
You are interested in technology and work hard to make tomorrow better than today.
You are a convincing individual with good social skills and are able to build and keep a good network and strong relationships. You enjoy communicating and being the connection between different areas and different levels in the organization.
You show a winning attitude!
You are kind to yourself and your persistence makes you move through obstacles and setbacks to accomplish objectives.
"Lifelong learning" and "knowledge sharing" are characteristics that people use to describe you and you proactively use those skills to acquire new knowledges and help others in the same journey.
You are result-oriented and although you can work independently, you think being a team player is funnier and more rewarding.
Some other personal attributes that will help you to succeed in this role
Focus on generating Customer and Business value. Drive for results
Ownership mentality
Instills trust, gaining the confidence and trust of others through honesty and integrity
Cultivate innovation, create new and better ways to be successful and efficient
You smile
Service minded
Curiosity. Tackle problems in a novel way.
You can find patterns in complex data and pursue understanding.
Your Experience and Qualifications
Education:
Master or Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent technical university degree
Relevant experience at work:
Quality tools and mindset
Data analytics, data visualization and Storytelling
Electronics, software development and/or Vehicle Connectivity. Electromobility is also welcome
Proven ability in communication, adjusting content and style to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders
Other relevant skills:
Predictive analytics
Coding
Knowledge of Volvo AB Products and applications.
Knowledge in relevant Volvo AB processes: Analyze and Solve Customer Product Issues (CPI), Agile work methodology
Systems knowledge is a big plus in following: JIRA, KOLA, IMPACT, ARGUS, EDB, VDB, VDA, LVD, UCHP
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others. We find that well balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions.
