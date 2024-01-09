Product Performance Engineer - Car Service Business
2024-01-09
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Business is a unit within Volvo Cars. Part of our responsibility is to create a user-friendly owner experience around current and future cars in Volvo's portfolio.
At Global Technical Support within Car Service Business, you are part of a global team with the purpose to safeguard that our consumers continuously have the freedom to move, by providing preventative & precise support for our mobility solutions.
The automotive industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviours, technology shifts and digitalization. Within the department Product Performance, we are applying our data driven and customer-oriented approach to help others to see and understand the customer when a defect caused by a quality deviation occurs.
If you share our passion for our customers - Then Product Performance is the place for you.
About the position
Your mission is to provide customers with solutions for their problems by acting preventatively.
We are now looking for 4 new colleagues in the teams: Hardware and Software/Propulsion within Product Performance organization.
What you will do
As Product Performance Engineer, you are part of a global team, working cross-functionally within the Current Model Quality Arena.
You are the interface between markets, and other problem resolving functions within our company. Your main task is to identify product defects caused by quality deviations, drive these issues for fast resolution and later communicate Service and Product solutions to the markets.
You and your skills
You have experience from data science and quality improvement within automotive industry (or equivalent work life experience), degree in engineering, excellent language skills in English, both in writing and speaking.
Aftermarket experience is meritorious.
On a personal level
As a person you are well structured with an analytic approach to your tasks.
You are a team-player with a positive attitude and have excellent communication skills.
You adapt easily to different situations and specific needs.
Strong customer focus, courage, and an ability to balance stakeholders are also important competences in this role.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact the hiring managers Niklas Viiala niklas.viiala@volvocars.com
and Joakim Berntson at joakim.berntson@volvocars.com
.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
Welcome to apply by the latest on the 28/01-2024.
Make sure to submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
