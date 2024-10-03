Product Performance Engineer - Car Service Business
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
The purpose for Car Service Business is to enable an effortless car usage and service experience. The automotive industry is currently under-going a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviours, technology shifts and digitalization.
At Product Performance department within Car Service Business, we are applying our data driven and customer-oriented approach to help others to see and understand the customer when a defect caused by a quality deviation occurs.
Our mission is to provide customers with solutions for their problems by acting preventatively, at high speed with maximum precision.
What you will do
You are the interface between markets and other problem resolving functions within our company. Your main task is to identify product defects caused by quality deviations. You will drive these deviations for fast resolution and later communicate Service and Product solutions to the markets.
You and your skills
You have university degree in Engineering and some years of experience from Data science and Quality improvement within Automotive industry or similar.
You are fluent in English, both in writing and speaking.
Aftermarket experience is meritorious.
On a personal level
As a person you are well structured with an analytic approach to your tasks.
You are a team-player with a positive attitude, adapt easily to different situations and have excellent communication skills.
Strong customer focus, courage, and an ability to balance stakeholders are also important competences in this role.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Hiring Manager Niklas Viiala niklas.viiala@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
We want your application as soon as possible but at the latest 20/10-2024. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73981-42878981". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
8935928