Product Owner and System Test Leader
2025-01-09
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Product Owner and System Test Leader, you will be responsible for aligning test plans, planning, and analyzing test results. Your role will involve close collaboration with various teams to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of quality and performance. You will document test results, communicate findings, and drive continuous improvement in our testing processes. You will lead and coach a team of software testers together with the Scrum master in the team. The team specifically works with software that controls charging, climatization, and auxiliaries in the vehicle, as well as testing the cyber security of the software.
Job Responsibilities
Communicate effectively with team members, stakeholders, and other departments to ensure alignment and clarity in test plans and results
Maintain detailed documentation of test plans, procedures, and results for transparency and traceability. Coordinate with teams for smooth execution
Analyze test results to identify trends, issues, and areas for improvement. Provide actionable insights to the development team.
Develop and manage test schedules, resources, and priorities to meet project deadlines.
Assess test needs, evaluate and compile results per test assignment.
Recommend release levels based on test results and test suits.
Who You Are
We are looking for a candidate who is humble, a team player, curious, and attentive. You should have strong communication skills and the ability to document and analyze test results effectively. You should also be able to align test plans with project goals and manage planning activities efficiently. Additionally, you should have the skills and experience to lead a team of software testers who ensure the quality and safety of our system.
Qualifications
• Experience in a similar role, preferably in the automotive or software development industry.
• Strong communication skills and proficiency in English.
• Ability to analyze test results, aligning test plans and managing planning activities.
• A degree in electrical engineering, embedded systems, mechatronics, or similar.
• Driver's license for car.
Meritorious:
• Knowledge of ISO26262 and ISTQB
• Knowledge of embedded systems
Soft Skills
• Humble and open to feedback.
• Team player who collaborates effectively with others.
• Curious and eager to learn.
• Attentive to detail and committed to quality.
• Responsible, organized, solution-oriented, comfortable leader.
• Ability to create new and lasting relationships and adapt to new challenging technical issues.
This Is Us
Are you ready to be part of Scania's exciting electrification journey? Join us and contribute to the development of electrified transport vehicles in a department dedicated to software development for electrified systems. Join us as a Product Owner and System Test Leader, where you will play a crucial part in developing electrified transport vehicles. This role combines leadership, communication, and technical skills to ensure the success of our projects.
In our team, we work closely together in an inclusive and creative environment. We support each other daily, with the flexibility to work from home or the office as needed. Currently, we are on-site 50% of the time, following company guidelines. Our team is diverse in gender, age, and nationality, and our working language is English.
In 2025, parts of Scania R&D will transition to Traton R&D, and this role will move along with it. At Traton R&D, you will collaborate with colleagues from other companies, such as International Motors and MAN, and potentially get team members based in other countries. Ensuring alignment of deliveries independently of local office will be a part of the everyday work.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Malin Petersén, Recruiting Manager and Assignment Manager at malin.petersen@scania.com
