Product Owner
2026-02-12
We are looking for a Product Owner to join Freight Core, a department within Stena Line Commercial Digital. Freight Core is responsible for developing and maintaining digital products and solutions within the Freight domain at Stena Line - both external solutions for our customers and internal solutions for our business.
As a Product Owner at Stena Line, your main responsibility is to maximize customer and business value of the products you are responsible for. You will drive product development and ensure that our solutions are fit for purpose, delivering real value to both users and the organization.
Some of your key responsibilities:
• Clearly communicate the product vision, aligned with business strategy and goals.
• Work closely with development teams throughout the product lifecycle
• Make daily decisions related to product development and prioritization
• Influence and challenge stakeholders to improve processes and ways of working
• Support business users and customers in getting the most value from the product
• Be responsible for one or more products, without formal budget responsibility
What you will experience
At Stena Line, you will be part of a large, international organization with a strong digital focus and a clear ambition to continuously improve customer and business value through smart digital solutions. You will work in a collaborative environment where your ideas and contributions truly matter.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
The role requires on-site presence at Stena Line's Head Office in Gothenburg.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face. We believe you are a team player who enjoys working collaboratively and contributes to a prestige-less, open, and supportive work environment. You value knowledge sharing, mutual respect, and believe that the best results are achieved together.
Qualifications:
- 2-5 years of experience in roles such as Product Owner, Product Manager, or Business Analyst
- Experience in defining product and business requirements in software and technical development
- Strong analytical skills and a solid product management mindset
- Experience working with agile development methodologies
- Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
- A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or a related field
- Experience from Sea freight industry is plus.
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Freight Core department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than February 25th, 2026. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
