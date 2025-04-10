Product Owner - Environmental processes and operations development
2025-04-10
We are building for the future - and we need your skills to develop our environmental processes and IT solutions
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way in developing our business and future proofing our IT platform and we want to combine your passion for environmental sustainability with digital solutions that support our efforts.
Are you passionate about bridging the gap between business needs and IT solutions? Do you thrive in structuring workflows and ensuring smooth operations, seeking to understand the business needs, while driving IT product development? Is environmental sustainability your area of interest? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
We are looking for a dedicated and visionary Product Owner to join our Operational Development team. In this role you navigate between operational execution, strategic goals, stakeholder management as well as fostering great collaboration between the Business Areas within NCC. Furthermore, you are responsible for ensuring our IT solutions deliver real business value, to continuously develop joint processes for efficiency, and to ensure that synergy effects are being optimized within the Environment Sustainability area.
The Environment Sustainability Product Portfolio scope involves overseeing current products, setting requirements, and assessing potential new products while maximizing business value.
Key responsibilities
Be the Product Owner, defining the products roadmaps & prioritizing initiatives in close collaboration with stakeholders.
Shape and optimize IT products that support environmental sustainability at NCC.
Collaborate closely with stakeholders across the company, balancing diverse priorities within a unified product backlog.
Apply an operations development perspective to structure processes, improve collaboration, and ensure efficient ways of working.
Ensure alignment of products with overall business strategy, environmental objectives, and operational needs.
Your Profile
Proven track record as a Product Owner or similar role in an agile environment.
Experience in operations development, preferably with a strong understanding of IT and business alignment.
Understanding of environmental matters, including requirements for reporting
Strong ability to navigate complex organizational structures and foster collaboration.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
A strategic mindset combined with hands-on problem-solving abilities.
You will be a key player in NCCs Environmental process team, where the stakeholders in all NCCs business areas meet to coordinate common processes and best practice for all business units within NCC within the sustainability field. Your role is to understand the joint demands from an IT solutions standpoint, as well as to develop the joint processes and structure to achieve an efficient and smooth cross functional collaboration.
The role is part of NCCs Group Operations team and reports to Head of Group Operational Development. The initial focus will be on the Product Owner role, but eventually the scope within Operational Development will increase.
Additional information
This position is located at an NCC office in Solna or Gothenburg. The position requires some travelling, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates. You will be reporting to the head of operations development whilst working cross-functions in an Agile team and in close collaboration with the common functions for environment.
Contact and application
Please register your application with cover letter and CV in English. Selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible, but no later than April 30th, 2025. For further information on this position, please contact Ulrika Dahl, +46 722 16 49 50, or Emma Hilding Liwergren HR Business Partner +46 72 215 45 73.
NCC Offers
NCC strives to be an appealing employer, with a work environment where employees grow and experience well-being. Therefore, we offer a wide range of employee benefits NCC has collective agreements for all employees, providing a solid foundation of security and clear guidelines so that you know what applies to your employment. We also offer excellent opportunities for continued development and a broad range of further education options, allowing for a long career within the company.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Build with us - together with the best colleagues in the industry!
At NCC, we are driven to continue developing, whether it's our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we drive the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward in close cooperation between our employees, partners and customers.
With us, you are a significant employee who contributes to the landmarks that define our cities and communities. Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on stable values and behaviors for a safe and secure workplace. Our collective expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference.
