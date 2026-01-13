Product Masterdata Administrator
Adecco Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a meticulous and self-driven Product Masterdata Administrator for a consulting assignment within a global company. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring accurate product data for new launches and changes to existing products.
About the assignment
As a Product Masterdata Administrator, you will support projects related to new product launches and updates to existing products. Your main responsibility will be to coordinate and maintain master data in ERP and MDM systems, ensuring that all product information is correct and complete for labeling, specifications, and manufacturing purposes. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to maintain high data quality throughout the entire product lifecycle.
Your responsibilities
• Ensure accurate and complete product data in ERP and MDM systems
• Maintain and update product specification documents
• Work in project teams and deliver according to agreed timelines
• Secure the quality of data used for product labeling and production
• Coordinate information flows and maintain structured, detailed documentation
About you
• Post-secondary education in Information Systems Science or a combination of technology, logistics, and economics with an IT focus-or equivalent acquired knowledge
• Previous experience working with ERP systems, preferably Microsoft Dynamics 365 FO (Finance and Operations)
• Proficient in MS Office, especially Excel
• Experienced ERP user with a good overall understanding of IT systems
• Strong attention to detail combined with the ability to see the bigger picture
• Highly structured and quality-focused with excellent documentation skills
• Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and prioritize effectively
• Independent problem solver with strong collaboration skills
• Quick learner, communicative, and clear in both written and spoken communication
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Professional and task-oriented while also being approachable and collaborative
• Comfortable working in an international environment with diverse colleagues
• A team player, even during temporary or project-based assignments
Contact information
If you experience any technical issues with the application process, please don't hesitate to contact us at info@adecco.se
For questions regarding the assignment or recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se Jobbnummer
9682415