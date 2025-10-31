Product Master Data Administrator
2025-10-31
Your New Role
We are looking for a skilled Product master data administrator to our well-known client in Gothenburg.
Our client is experiencing strong global demand for their products, which has increased the workload in their master data management team. With ongoing system integrations and new product launches, they are looking to strengthen their team with a temporary Product Master Data Administrator based in Gothenburg. As a Product Master Data Administrator, you will play a key role in coordinating and managing master data for new product launches and changes to existing products. You will ensure accurate and complete product information across ERP and MDM systems, supporting correct product labeling and specifications used in manufacturing.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate and administer master data for projects related to new product launches and updates to existing products.
Ensure accurate completion of product data in ERP and MDM systems.
Maintain correct specifications and documentation for all products in projects you are involved in.
Meet delivery deadlines according to project timelines.
This role offers the opportunity to be part of a dynamic team, contributing to projects that are critical for our client's expansion and integration plans.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Education in Information Systems Science or a combination of technology, logistics and economics with a focus on IT, or equivalent acquired knowledge.
Previous work in ERP-systems, preferably Microsoft Dynamics 365 FO (Finance and Operations).
Work experience in Master Data administration.
English in speech and writing.
High competence in the MS Office applications, MS Excel in particular.
Who You Are
For this role, we are looking for someone who is professional and focused on their work, yet naturally able to interact with others and collaborate effectively with different types of people. The ideal candidate takes a holistic view while maintaining a strong attention to detail, with a genuine drive to ensure that product data is complete and accurate. You are highly organized, able to maintain clear and precise documentation, and skilled at managing multiple tasks simultaneously.
You can prioritize effectively to focus on the most critical tasks at the right time and have a good sense of what information needs to be shared with others. You are an independent problem solver with strong cooperation skills, a fast learner, and an excellent communicator, able to convey messages clearly both in speech and writing. Most importantly, you have the ability to make yourself easily understood and to build strong working relationships across the team.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: Hybrid, with possibility to work from home up to two days per week after the first month (which will be fully on-site). Start date: As soon as possible. End date: 2026-04-30, with a potential for a 12-month extension. Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
