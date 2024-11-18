Product manager Warehouse Automation
2024-11-18
Job Description
We're seeking a skilled Product Manager with a focus on Warehouse Automation to lead the development and optimization of our automated warehouse solutions. In this role, you'll shape the product strategy for automation technologies, working closely with cross-functional teams to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive innovation in our logistics processes.
Key Responsibilities
Define and execute a product strategy for warehouse automation, aligning with business objectives and customer needs.
Collaborate with Engineering, Operations, and Business teams to develop and prioritize the warehouse automation roadmap.
Conduct market and user research to stay ahead of trends in automation and logistics.
Translate strategic goals into actionable tasks, creating user stories that clearly articulate requirements.
Oversee the product lifecycle from planning to deployment, monitoring, and continuous improvement.
Track performance metrics, analyze data, and adjust strategies to maximize efficiency and value.
Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in warehouse automation.
Qualifications
7+ years of experience as a Product Manager, preferably in warehouse automation, logistics, or e-commerce.
Experience from warehouse management systems (WMS), automation technologies, and supply chain processes.
Proven ability to develop and implement product strategies in a logistics or automation setting.
Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field is a must; a master's degree is a plus.
Strong problem-solving skills, especially within complex, operational environments.
Experienced in working across functions, especially with engineering and operations teams.
Skilled in using metrics and analytics to drive product decisions.
Able to convey complex ideas clearly to stakeholders at all levels.
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time position based in Stockholm and reports to the Warehouse Value Stream Manager. Please send your CV in English by latest 01 December 2024 the assessment process will start immediately so please apply as soon as possible!
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
Within H&M our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products for our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of our demand-driven, efficient, circular Supply Chain, our dynamic Logistics teams are consciously committed to and guided by our values. We work with innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
