Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Do you want to be a part of the shaping the next generation radar systems and explore future integrated solutions? As a Product Manager you are in the sweet spot between market and technology and lead the product development in the right direction.
Surface Sensor Solutions is Saab's global business unit responsible for ground-based and naval sensor systems. We are committed to delivering world-class radar solutions with focus on profitability, quality, and customer satisfaction throughout the entire product lifecycle.
We are currently in an expansive phase and we are looking for several Product Managers to strengthen our team in the areas Installations, Command and Control, and Business Development.
As a Product Manager at Surface Sensor Solutions, you will:
*
Focus on the next generation of our current products, Giraffe AMB and Arthur radars, known for their world-class performance and compact design.
*
Create structure from uncertainty and effectively communicate progress, goals, and direction to both internal and external stakeholders.
*
Oversee all aspects of the product life cycle, including:
*
Contributing to the bid process and aligning product and customer demand in the product roadmap.
*
Initiating assignments, managing timelines, milestones, and budgets.
*
Collaborating across internal teams and management levels.
*
Ensuring both short- and long-term product profitability.
*
Driving continuous improvement to increase product profitability.
*
Building commitment and meeting customer expectations for commercial success.
Your profile
We believe that you have a technical background and more than 10 years of leadership experience. You are comfortable working both independently within your field of competence as well as with other interfaces in order to secure quality and to meet directives and deadlines.
You are a natural team player, willing to walk the extra mile for your team and its objectives. We believe you have drive, perseverance and an interest to understand the complexity in our environment, including the internal matrix organization as well as external customer interest.
We also believe you:
*
Have excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English.
*
Have a structured way of working and the ability to clearly communicate it to your team.
*
Are interested in learning new things and adapt to different environments and cultures.
It's a plus if you:
*
Have a financial understanding and experience managing a budget.
*
Have worked with SWaP-C analysis or complex system integration work.
*
Have experience in product development of software intense products.
This role includes national and international travel.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
