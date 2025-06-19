Product Manager
We are looking for a creative, passionate, and experienced Product Manager to join Spotify. In this role, you will be responsible for defining, delivering, and evolving the suite of products available to music publishers today.
What You'll Do
Drive discovery, definition, development, and iteration for music publisher tooling, with a primary focus on Spotify for Publishing.
Define strategy, objectives, and plans for a squad with strategic industry impact.
Partner with internal teams focused on music publishers and songwriters to understand priorities, unmet needs, and more.
Collaborate with engineering and cross-functional partners to prioritize and deliver on a strategy and roadmap.
Contribute songwriter/producer-focused product expertise across various projects and company initiatives.
Who You Are
You are an experienced product manager with a strong product craft.
You have music and/or platform product management experience.
You can operate & communicate at multiple levels, from sharing a strategy with leaders inside of Spotify to writing clear user stories for the squad.
You're effective in collaborating across teams, functions, and levels.
You know how to approach constraints and make tradeoffs in your roadmap, and bring clarity to complex and ambiguous situations.
You're able to handle multiple moving pieces and adapt to changing scope or timelines.
Where You'll Be
This role requires someone in a location that is within a reasonable commuting distance to our Stockholm office
