Do you want to make the world a safer place?
Would you like to be part of a global and technically skilled team that plays an essential part in Verisure's success?
Are you a curious person who loves to solve both simple and complex problems within the IoT connectivity domain, enabling endless possibilities for end-customer products and services? Are you a team player who appreciates a fun, supportive and inclusive environment? Then you should explore this opportunity based at our beautiful office in Malmö
About the job
As IoT Connectivity Product Manager at Verisure, you will contribute to the IoT connectivity solution of our smart home alarm products and our future. You will be a vital part of an empowered agile team that monitors, manages and evolves our solutions, systems and strategies within the IoT connectivity domain. Critical systems and solutions that make one of Europe's largest IoT systems tick in our product portfolio.
You will be responsible for overseeing that the technical solution needed for alarm panel connectivity is defined, implemented and operated per requirements and business needs.
This is done by defining projects and leading them through the innovation funnel to get proper priority and resources both internally and at the supplier side (predominantly mobile operators) for a timely execution.
Daily operations are a large portion of the work, generating a need for leadership and ownership in decisions and input across the organization. IT's a cross-functional role, seen as the SPOC for (cellular) connectivity within the company, interacting with many internal teams, from IT, R&D, Finance/Procurement, country operations, technology strategy and product management etc., to secure that technology requirements and business rules & needs are synchronized and optimized.
Responsibilities
* Team lead for the IoT Connectivity team, including basic Scrum Master tasks
* Drive new initiatives - based on operator integrations, improvements, data analytics etc.
* Making sure business and product needs for cellular connectivity are met and implemented
* Roadmap and planning - aligned to business and product needs
* Drive cost save initiatives related to SIM card OPEX
* Vendor management
* Technology future and evolution - align with product roadmap and technology - align to IoT Connectivity team impact
* Liaison with group strategy, procurement, Product R&D, Operations, mgmt.
* Support the organization with expertise and insights in cellular connectivity on strategic themes and initiatives
* North Platform SPOC for cellular connectivity towards the rest of the (Global) organization
You will be joining a collaborative team of 17 skilled and fun colleagues, led by Patrik Klinger, an ambitious and energetic leader who places a strong emphasis on teamwork and tackling challenges collectively. It's this collaborative spirit that makes our work enjoyable and fulfilling. As a team, we foster a positive and supportive work environment that cultivates a sense of unity that propels us forward.
The role is also functioning as a team leader for the IoT Connectivity team, leading the daily work setting operational priorities and quarterly/yearly planning.
About you
To thrive and do well in this role we believe you need to be a true team player who enjoys contributing with your knowledge, as well as taking part of the team's knowledge. At the same time as you are happy to collaborate within the team, you can work independently, with the ability to investigate and evaluate technology. You are structured, humble, and an excellent communicator.
Also, great if you have:
* Advanced technical knowledge and experience of mobile communication and the IoT landscape from a cellular connectivity perspective
* Understanding of the commercial and business side of cellular connectivity and IoT
* Good understanding of the vendor landscape of cellular IoT (SIM, MNO, Module)
* Senior Vendor Management skills
* Strategic mindset and ability to see larger strategic themes - mid and long-term
* Sound financial and commercial understanding, ability to balance technology quality with cost consciousness and business needs
* Presentation skills, internal and external stakeholders
* People skills
* Team lead skills
* Higher education in engineering
If you don't meet all of the above checkpoints, don't worry. If you believe that you're the right person for us, we might just believe that as well. Get in touch and let 's discuss more! If large parts of the above sound exciting to you - apply today!
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, lean, high-performance and value-driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
