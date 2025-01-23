Product Manager
You breathe in over 20,000 liters of air every day and spend an average of 90% of your time indoors. Ventilation solutions impact everyone - whether you see our products or not.
FläktGroup, a leader in air technology, delivers best in class, innovative and energy-efficient solutions to ensure comfort, safety, and performance, whilst reducing customer's carbon footprint. FläktGroup's premier brands, have been setting technological standards for more than 100 years and can fulfil the most demanding customer requirements.
We are aTriton portfolio company, with headquarteres in Germany, FläktGroup operates with more than 4,000 employees all over the world with production sites across Europe, Asia, and the USA.Together We Create Excellence. For Life.www.flaktgroup.com
Our function
Product Management is a global team responsible for the company's strategic product plan and product portfolio. We have product managers and product specialists working withinAir Treatment, Air Managment, Air Diffusion & Air Conditioning.
We offer you
A dynamic role where you will have the product responsibility of Coolant Distribution Units (CDU) and Data Center Air Handling Units (AHU) from initiating product development, product launch to end-of-life.
The opportunity to develop and execute product strategies, ensuring continued market success and delivering strong financial results.
Close collaboration with Sales Units, R&D, Marketing, and other internal teams, as well as external stakeholders such as customers, industry consultants etc.
A chance to support FläktGroup's growth in Data Center and IT cooling business and shape the future of our portfolio in this critical and innovative market segment.
Your profile
You hold a university degree and have 3-5 years of experience in Product Management, Business Development, or a similar role. You bring strong communication, strategic thinking, and analytical skills, combined with technical knowledge of data center, cooling or ventilation technology. With proven leadership and the ability to collaborate across teams, you excel at turning ideas into actionable product proposals in a fast-paced environment.
Further information
The location is flexible in Europe but preferably in one of our offices in Sweden, Germany or in the UK. The last day to apply is 6 February and we apply continuous selection. Therefore, the position may be filled before the application period expires. Contact Per Nilsson,Global Director Product Management Building Comfort,if you have any questionsper.nilsson@flaktgroup.com
