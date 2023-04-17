Product Manager - Electrical Integration System
Are you our next college who shares our passion to, together with competent and engaged team members, develop and produce important and interesting products for the marine industry.
We are constantly seeking suitably and qualified people to join our company and are currently looking for a Product Manager to our Electrical System Integration Team. The current Product Manager will retire next year and we want to offer the best and solid introduction and overlap as possible.
Job Description
This is an exciting opportunity to work in a global engineering company. You will be a part of team with English as the natural language, where everyone has their own expertise and where we all work together to support our customers.
The main responsibility for this role, together with your colleges in the ESI team, is the development of new electric solutions for ship power and propulsion systems as well as maintaining the electric product portfolio. You work closely with our global sales team and supporting them during the sales phase with owners, designers, ship yards and our contract execution teams with technical support and project management in the order-to-delivery process.
The tasks within the team vary a lot and can be anything from specifying a tunnel thruster motor and frequency drive, or more complex solutions as fuel electric systems with multiple power sources, consumers and energy storage systems. You will support both internal and external customers in order to design and deliver complete hybrid solutions. The team have a global function and work over all segments of vessels from general cargo and Ro-pax to offshore vessels and mega yachts.
Responsibilities
• Technical resource for ESI team, global sales team and contract execution organization
• Participate in technical discussions with customers and other stakeholders.
• You will be responsible for technical clarification and confirmation during project stage and
• working on solutions, continuous improvement and problem solving
• Responsible for the quality and function of our products.
• Work with class societies to ensure that our solutions and components are following marine rules.
• Have relationship with our existing partners and sub-suppliers as well as investigate new possible suppliers with our purchase team.
• Attend exhibitions and keep up to date with news and changes in the industry.
Requirements
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in electrical or automation engineering
• Experience of power systems 300kW-8MW
• Experience about power distribution (MSB, PMS)
• Experience about variable frequency drives (Dimensioning, THD, short circuit capabilities)
• Knowledge about control systems and automation
• Knowledge about Battery systems and EMS (Energy Management system)
• Fluent in English language, written and spoken
• Minimum 5 years of experience in similar tasks
• Experience in power generation and/or marine solutions seen as a merit
• Broad electrical understanding and driven by new technology
Who are you
As a person we believe you are result-oriented, takes initiatives and understands the value of delivering high quality. You enjoy sharing experiences and knowledge with the team as well as working with a diversity of tasks and learning new areas. You are structured and practical in how you work with a hands-on attitude. You will be a key player to meet our customers expectations. Working in a dynamic environment is where you thrive and deliver result.
What we offer
We offer a hybrid work setup, combining the benefits of physical meetings with the flexibility of working remotely. Being located on Öckerö/Höno with factories/offices just by the waterfront we can offer a fantastic work environment. We believe people are core to our business and know the importance of employee wellness, team building and other activities. In addition to the opportunity to be part of a great team with amazing employees and friends from all over the world, we also offer you:
• An opportunity to really influence the global goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, driving change and making a difference in the industry
• Possibility to learn and share knowledge and experience with others
• Good employee benefits such as flexible working hours, good pension systems, health insurance, benefit bicycles, just to mention a few.
• And last but not least, the most fantastic work location in the Gothenburg area, with the sea as the closest neighbor and a view that beats most things combined with possibility to work part time remotely.
About us
BERG PROPULSION is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems.
We stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfill the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry.
For questions about the role, please contact recruiting manager Mattias Dombrowe on +46 768 690505 or mattias.dombrowe@bergpropulsion.com
