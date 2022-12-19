Product Manager - Commercial Parts - Engine
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Wanna have an important role within Sales & Marketing, Parts & Services, at Scania?
This job suits you who want a role where you have one foot in technology and the other in the market. You who want a role in which one day is not the other alike, and who love working with great freedom under responsibility. If this is you, then you will certainly feel comfortable in our team!
The area of Parts & Services has a strong growth and here you will really have the chance to continue pushing it to the next level. Our transaction heavy business area is truly cross-functional with integrations to R&D, Scania IT, Purchasing, Supply control at Scania Parts Logistics, as well as with the regional interfaces at the Sales organisation. On top of that, the department plays an important role within the TRATON Group when it comes to common components. The mission of our team is to develop the Parts and Service business with a long-term global perspective to secure the objectives for sales-volumes and profitability. Market competition for non-self-manufactured parts is fierce. Our team is responsible for these parts in the global arena.
What you will do
As a Product Manager for Commercial Parts, you will be responsible for the spare parts of the Complete Engine, Engine components (cylinder block, cylinder head, piston, turbo, alternator, starter,...) as well as Fuel Systems.
You will be working in a talented cross-functional team together with product managers focusing on different commercial areas. This team is focusing on the powertrain assortment, and you will collaborate with various product areas within. We appreciate teamwork and we support each other with our challenges. Your overall responsibility in the role is commercial growth within your segment and that goal will be achieved by include the following...
• Ensure future business models, product range and commercial concepts
• Spare parts competition analysis
• Sales performance follow-up
• Service Exchange and Remanufacturing business
• Create and maintain business and assortment plans
• Working with After Sales Requirements toward Product Development
We are looking for you who have
• A university degree, preferably a technical one, but could also be in marketing together with technical interest and experience.
• Previous experience from a role that includes sales, market, project management, engineering, or similar.
• Knowledge of the Product Development process and technical interest in general is an advantage.
• Experience from Powertrain / Engine development is a great merit.
• Analytical with an out-of-the-box mindset.
• Fluent English in speaking and writing is a requirement.
What's in it for you?
You will be part of a fun team and a company focusing on sustainable solutions and of course your development journey!
Scania is also one of the leading companies on the market that have implemented the hybrid work approach, meaning that you can work both from home and from the office. We can also mention that we have opened an office hub at Stockholm Sergel where you can work from whenever you like if you are in Stockholm. Furthermore, Scania has a competitive package of benefits, such as a private lease of a car, bonuses, flexible working hours, and much more.
Curious?
We look forward to reading your application, which contains a CV and a cover letter, latest the 1st of January. Kindly note that a background check might be done for this position.
If you have further questions, don't hesitate to contact: Linus Svanberg, Head of Commercial Parts Management, KPMH, linus.svanberg@scania.com
, or responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist, Ellen Björck, ellen.bjorck@scania.com
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
