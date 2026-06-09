Project Assistant in Computational Sequence Analysis
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Naturvetarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla naturvetarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag i Göteborg
Join us in advancing computational approaches to understand disease—Chalmers University of Technology is seeking a Project Assistant in Computational Sequence Analysis.
About us
At the Division of Systems and Synthetic Biology biologists, chemists, mathematicians, and engineers work together with the goal of understanding and quantitatively describing the complex functioning of living organisms. We develop technologies that contribute to human health and biosustainability. The division belongs to the Department of Life Sciences, where we conduct research, innovation, and education to enable a biobased society and improve human health. We explore how biological systems, and innovative technologies can be used to convert biomass into valuable products. We use advanced computational technologies to discover how biomolecules and organisms function and interact. We pioneer new methods for prediction, prevention, diagnostics and treatment of diseases.
Job description
You will develop and maintain Python and R-based pipelines for the analysis of large-scale single-cell RNA sequencing data, with a focus on disease-relevant variation across cell populations and tissue regions. Concretely, this involves implementing and extending workflows built around tools such as Scanpy and CellRank, applying unsupervised methods to identify cellular trajectories and disease progression patterns, and ensuring that analyses are reproducible and well-documented. You will also take responsibility for data validation, transformation, and quality control steps upstream of analysis, drawing on software engineering practices to keep codebases maintainable as projects grow. The work is carried out in close collaboration with researchers in the group and contributes directly to ongoing projects in computational medicine.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone who:
Holds an M.Sc. in Computer Science or a closely related field
Has hands-on experience analysing single-cell RNA sequencing data using Python-based frameworks such as Scanpy and CellRank
Has a solid background in applying unsupervised methods (e.g. clustering and trajectory inference) to high-dimensional biological data
Brings experience from professional software development environments
Has worked with data validation, transformation logic, and relational databases
Writes clean, maintainable, and well-structured code
Builds reproducible analysis workflows using tools such as Pandas and scikit-learn
Is comfortable working independently in a research-oriented environment
It is a great advantage if you are available to start as soon as possible.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for a maximum of 360 days.
What we offer
Read more about working at Chalmershttps://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/
and our benefits for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
Copies of completed education, grades etc.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: 10 July 2026. In this recruitment process, we will select and interview candidates on a continuous basis.
For questions, please contact:
Eduard Kerkhoven
Senior Researchereduardk@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez – forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9956009