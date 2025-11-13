Product Growth Marketer
2025-11-13
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our Product Growth Marketer?
Together with us, you will make a difference, both for our customers and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 160 employees. In this role, you will join the Product Experience team, focusing on product marketing and product growth. Cross-team collaboration is key in this role, and you will work closely with the product team, the marketing team, and our commercial team, in addition to your partnership with the product communication specialist.
As our new Product Growth Marketer, you will...
Design, run, and analyze experiments across adoption, activation, retention, and monetization.
Amplify product launches and campaigns together with the team, while also developing repeatable growth playbooks.
Own key growth KPIs (e.g., activation, adoption, retention, and product-led growth).
Collaborate with the Product Teams to enhance product launches, product campaigns, and ongoing performance metrics.
Utilize in-app and 3rd party channels to explore growth opportunities.
Document and build upon learnings.
We believe that you...
Have 3-5 years of experience in growth marketing, digital performance, or product-led growth roles.
Have strong analytical and testing skills (A/B testing, cohort analysis, funnel optimization).
Have hands-on experience managing performance marketing campaigns.
Comfortable working across cross-functional teams.
Self-starter who thrives in fast-paced, experiment-driven environments.
Excellent communication skills in English (speaking and writing).
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and offers a hybrid work model. We love the mix between meeting at the office, and having the possibility to explore what works best for you.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. On top of that, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. Lastly, for the manufacturer, we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information and making it ready for the market.
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
