Product Director
2023-04-28
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 350 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv and Nairobi.
Listed on NasdaQ
We at the Calling team, deliver on our mission to provide trust by making communication safe and efficient. Awesome Calling experience for everyone's calling needs is essential for Truecaller's success and for our user's satisfaction. Calling Team is one of the core team of Truecaller. Our team has a deep knowledge of all aspects of Calling. Some of our flagship features are Dialer, Contacts, Call Logs, Truecaller Voice, and Full-Screen Caller ID.
As a Product Director in the calling team, you will ensure that Truecaller remains a leader in the calling space by providing innovative solutions, as well as fundamental functionality, to provide the most attractive calling product to our large user base of more than 350M users. This includes driving the product vision, strategy, and execution for Truecaller's calling experience.
You will report to the VP of Communications and work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure an exceptional product experience. You will lead a full-stack business unit (BU Calling) with end-to-end responsibility for the team's budget, vision, roadmap, and execution. You will have several direct reports and be supported by an Engineering Manager and a Product Owner.
What do we expect from you
8+ years of experience in product management with a proven track record of delivering successful consumer products.
4+ years of experience in team management & leadership
Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire teams.
Excellent problem-solving skills with a strategic and analytical mindset.
Strong user empathy and the ability to translate user needs into product requirements.
Experience working in a fast-paced environment with multiple stakeholders.
Passionate about innovation and staying up to date with the latest trends in product management.
Solid technical understanding of both front-end and back-end development.
Experience with Android development.
Strong analytical mindset, with experience using data to make product decisions.
Fluent in spoken and written English
What will you work on
Develop and execute the product roadmap for Truecaller's calling functionality, aligned with the overall product strategy.
Lead a full-stack team of developers, designers, and product managers to deliver an excellent product experience.
Collaborate with other teams, including marketing, design, engineering, and data science, to deliver product features that meet user needs.
Conduct user research, analyze data, and identify trends to develop insights that drive product development.
Develop and maintain product KPIs and metrics to track the success of the product.
Own the product roadmap and prioritize features based on user needs, business goals, and resource constraints.
Work with stakeholders to ensure alignment on product vision, goals, and priorities.
Ensure the product team is following best practices in product management, design, and development.
Have a solid technical understanding, both front-end and back-end, to guide the team in product development.
Use analytical tools to monitor and analyze the performance of the product, making data-driven decisions to optimize the product experience.
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance and pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
A new life in Sweden: We offer relocation assistance when required. Of course, we support your beloved ones as well!
Do it your way: For the days you're working from home, we provide you with an attractive budget for creating your cozy office at home.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun at our playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
