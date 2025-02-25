Product Director
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As the Product Director, Search at Truecaller, you will lead the strategy, development, and execution of the product roadmap for the team that powers our core search and identification capabilities. You will be responsible for ensuring Truecaller continues to deliver world-class caller ID, fraud detection, and spam prevention by leveraging cutting-edge AI, data science, and scalable backend services. This role is critical to our mission of making communication safer and more efficient for hundreds of millions of users worldwide. This role demands a deep understanding of data-intensive products, AI-driven insights, and proven experience leading product development for Android apps and high-availability backend services. You will collaborate closely with senior data scientists, backend and Android engineers, UX designers, and other product managers to drive innovation and enhance Truecaller's core functionalities.
Reporting directly to the VP of Product, you will play a key role in aligning your team's strategy with Truecaller's overall product vision and business goals.
The Search business unit encompasses multiple teams focused on caller identification, spam and fraud prevention, and data insights. You will oversee product development and ensure seamless alignment with Truecaller's broader vision.
The impact you will create:
Define and champion the product strategy for Search, driving long-term growth and success.
Lead the development of AI-driven innovations to enhance Truecaller's fraud detection, spam blocking, and caller identification capabilities.
Ensure that search and caller identification services provide a seamless, fast, and accurate experience for hundreds of millions of users globally.
Drive roadmap execution in close collaboration with data science, engineering, and design teams.
Manage key Search KPIs, ensuring continuous improvement in accuracy, performance, and user experience.
Build, mentor, and scale the team, ensuring we have the right mix of product managers, engineers, and data scientists to achieve our ambitious goals.
What you bring in:
10+ years of experience in product management, with at least 5 years in a senior leadership role.
Proven experience in AI-driven products, search technologies, or fraud/spam prevention.
Strong background in data-intensive environments and experience working effectively with senior data scientists.
Demonstrated success in leading cross-functional teams, including data science, backend engineering, Android development, and UX.
Ability to define and articulate a compelling product vision while aligning with broader company objectives.
Exceptional leadership skills with the ability to inspire, mentor, and develop high-performing teams.
Solid understanding of AI, data pipelines, and backend architecture for high-availability services.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and stakeholder management skills, with experience collaborating across global teams.
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
Office life: We strongly believe in the in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition every now and then check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our own cinema or a Geek lunch. There's something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you Så ansöker du
