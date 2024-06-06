Product and Sales Manager Medical Device
Spira Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Mölndal
2024-06-06
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spira Group AB i Mölndal
Spira Group are now helping our client Profundus to recruite a Product and Sales Manager who will be responsible for developing their product offer and drive the sales and marketing activities.
Profundus is a pioneering company founded to commercialize breakthrough research from the University of Gothenburg, centered around telescope technique for retinal imaging. Our mission is to revolutionize eye diagnostics, enabling earlier and more accurate diagnoses to improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide.
As a Product and Sales Manager you will be responsible for the strategic pathway of our products during their life cycle, including product positioning. You will work in close contact with customers and partners, open up new markets and eventually build a sales team,
You will also work closely with our innovation/technical team during product development. You will develop strategies to support sales growth, requiring the ability to analyze marketing trends together with strong analytical and communication skills.
As a key member of our team, you will play a central role in shaping the future of retina imaging. On the journey with Profundus towards growth and commercialization, you will have the opportunity to develop both personally and professionally and you will be part of the Management team.
The position is based in our office in Mölndal, Gothenburg area and report to our CEO.
Key Responsibilities
As Product and Sales Manager you will be responsible for three important areas.
Voice of customer and commercial product ownership:
• Provide input to the product portfolio strategy and plan to maximize business opportunities.
• Participate in product development projects to ensure project output alignment with product strategy, customer needs and global market demands.
• Keep up to date on industry trends and competitor products and activities.
Partnerships and collaborations:
• Build strategic partnerships with academia for research collaborations and clinical trials.
• Engage with pharmaceutical companies to align our imaging solutions with their needs.
• Be an advocate and promote Adaptive Optics in multimodal imaging for ophthalmologists.
International sales:
• Foster relationships with key stakeholders and customers, including university hospitals, eye clinics, and pharmaceutical companies in an international market.
• Identify sales opportunities and drive direct sales efforts and establish indirect channels for revenue growth and market penetration
• Prepare and execute multi-channel marketing strategies to effectively engage target audiences.
About you:
We believe you are a driven and positive person that takes pride in getting things done. You are a team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills To succeed in this role, you must have a strong commercial mindset, thrive by developing and executing commercial strategies to drive sales growth and develop the business. You also have a willingness to travel domestically and internationally.
Qualifications:
• An academic background (M.Sc/B.Sc.) in relevant field, such as Engineering, Life Sciences, Marketing, Business Administration.
• Proven track record of success in product management, marketing and sales within the MedTech industry.
• Strong communication skills and an ability to build lasting relationships.
• Strategic mindset with the ability to drive results in a dynamic startup environment.
• Written and spoken business English is a must, good understanding of Swedish is preferred.
If you feel like this is you and want to be part of an exciting journey with excellent development opportunities, we encourage you to apply today.
Application Process
In this process we work together with Jessica Laos at Spira Group. To apply for the position, send your CV and introduction letter to Jessica.laos@spiragroup.one
.
If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact Jessica at 070-777 67 38.
We are looking forward to your application as soon as possible, but latest at the 25:th of June. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-25
E-post: jessica.laos@spiragroup.one Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Profundus". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spira Group AB
(org.nr 556738-0331), https://www.profundus.com
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 50 MÖLNDAL Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Profundus AB Jobbnummer
8733001