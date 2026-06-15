HSE Trainer
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brunel Energy Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
As an HSE trainer, you will report to the Field HSE Manager. You will be part of our BECCS project (full-scale Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Storage) for the Business Line ENCAR. You will be responsible for designing, delivering and continuously improving HSE training and safety culture initiatives for the project. You will ensure that all personnel and subcontractors are competent, aware, and aligned with Project HSE requirements, Company standards, and applicable legislation.
Responsibilities
Plan and deliver HSE training programs using multiple methodologies (classroom, workshops, on-the-job training, toolbox talks).
Develop and adapt training materials to reflect Project-specific risks, BECCS activities, construction and commissioning phases, and local regulatory requirements.
Deliver mandatory HSE induction, refresher training, and role-based training for employees and subcontractors.
Assess training effectiveness and trainees' competence through evaluations, feedback, and continuous improvement actions.
Support the implementation and dissemination of safety culture initiatives, campaigns, and HSE leadership (LiHS) tools.
Facilitate HSE workshops and interactive sessions for management, supervisors, and frontline personnel.
Ensure consistent communication of Life-Saving Rules, safe work practices, and Permit-to-Work requirements.
Maintain training records, attendance logs, and documentation in accordance with Project and Company requirements.
Interface with Project HSE Management and Construction teams to identify training needs and emerging risk areas.
Monitor subcontractor HSE performance and compliance with training requirements.
Requirements
5 years as an HSE trainer or similar in a construction/commissioning site environment
Swedish and English proficient
Certificates: NEBOSH, ISO 14000, ISO 14001• Technical skills: HSE procedures Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15
E-post: j.valpy@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579)
Jägmästargatan 2 (visa karta
)
115 42 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9964826